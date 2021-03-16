The United Kingdom justifies the military presence in the Malvinas from a defensive perspective, which it is absurd in front of the diminished capacity of the Argentine armed forces. The defense budget makes it clear.

For years, Argentina has not had adequate naval or air resources, not even to confront in a threatening manner the overwhelming fleet of illegal fishing at mile 201 or organized crime that regularly invades the airspace. The porosity of borders without an effective intervention force is another example.

In this context, the British defensive argument it’s a fallacy. Unfortunately, the Argentine Foreign Ministry, by repudiating the British decision to maintain the military occupation of the colony, does not expose the absurdity of the London proposal.

The so-called RAF Mount Pleasant is not a defensive military base but offensive with operational potential throughout the South Atlantic and, therefore, even contrary to the provisions of Article 51 of the United Nations Charter on legitimate defense. In fact the Malvinas area base is one of the three that it owns in the world (Ascensión, Cyprus and Malvinas). In Gibraltar it only has 670 troops and does not have permanent aviation.

Except for the armed forces installed in Germany, the Malvinas forces rival in number with the British troops in Cyprus and are the largest displaced in the 42 bases available. The military exercises that are carried out annually in the Malvinas show the offensive nature of the rapid displacement forces installed in the archipelago. The base in Malvinas, in addition to its own naval support, has the assistance of Trafalgar and Astute-class nuclear submarines, armed with Tomahawk missiles, which could be deployed in the South Atlantic as demonstrated in 1982 when HMS Conqueror sank the Argentine cruiser ARA. Belgrano.

The current Mount Pleasant base commander was until recently appointed, andl British liaison in the United States Southern Command. In this context, the cooperation between a nuclear-powered submarine of the North American fleet and air forces from Mount Pleasant is not surprising.

This circumstance also allows us to presume that the colonial base in Mount Pleasant integrates the planning of military operations even in larger geographical areas. The deployment of the Queen Elizabeth aircraft carrier to the South China Sea is an example of the renewed British military presence in the world after Brexit. So is the recent decision to expand the nuclear arsenal with the intention of becoming the fourth largest country to possess these weapons of mass destruction.

The militarization of Malvinas it’s a provocation that puts the security of the South Atlantic at risk. It is time for the United Kingdom to address the sovereignty dispute with Argentina over the Falkland Islands, South Georgia and the South Sandwich Islands in accordance with the provisions of the repeated pertinent United Nations resolutions. There is no longer any place for the diplomacy of intransigence. The post-pandemic world requires different behaviors and reasoning.