The English Premier League decided to make 5 amendments to the tournament, most of which aim to raise the level of excitement in the matches, and provide the best atmosphere for spectators.

audio recordings

The English Premier League announced that, starting from the new season, it will publish audio recordings between the main referee for each match, and the video referee (VAR).

This will raise the level of excitement, and aspire to involve viewers more in the matches, as the viewer will be able to understand the refereeing decisions and how to take them.

Relays

The English Premier League obeyed the global wave, which allows each team to make 5 substitutions during the match, instead of 3.

And those football tournaments in the world began to apply the five substitutions law during the Corona pandemic period, to allow more players to participate, and to maintain the team’s fitness level.

After the Premier League insisted on keeping the three substitutions law last season, it decided to follow the global trend, and announced that five substitutions would be allowed during matches.

knee flexion movement

In the past three seasons, league players used to bend the knee for a full minute, before kick-off, to spread awareness about racism, in a movement linked to anti-racism and adopted by the “Black Lives Matter” movement.

But this season, the league teams decided to stop practicing this movement before the matches, after a meeting of the leaders of the 20 clubs, because it “lost its true value” and became “a cause for division among the team’s players”, according to British sources.

The knee flexion movement will be applied during certain occasions that call for a stand against racism, and will also be applied in the local finals.

balls

10 balls will be ready for use, on each side of the field, to prevent wasting time during matches, which sometimes happens because the ball carrier searches for a ball to give to the player, when the main match ball goes out of the court.

Holidays stop

Due to the start of the Winter World Cup in November, the Premier League will stop in the middle of the season, for the first time in history, before completing its competitions after the end of the World Cup.

The English Premier League will stop for 40 days, between November 14 and December 25, before returning to the expected holiday period.