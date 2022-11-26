Anwar Ibrahim (Cairo)

The England national team only benefited from 3 changes, during the match against America, in the second round match of the group stage, in the World Cup currently being held in Qatar, which ended in a 0-0 draw.

Gareth Southgate, coach of the “Three Lions” national team, was subjected to harsh criticism and violent attack by quite a few old English stars who work in the field of media, including broadcasters, commentators and match analysts, and he was also subjected to the same attack by the fans who expressed their dissatisfaction with the performance. The team is against America, in contrast to its impressive performance against Iran in the first round match «6-2».

Southgate preferred to start the match with the squad against Iran, and he made only three changes during the match, “Jordan Henderson, Jack Grealish and Marcus Rashford”, and completely ignored Phil Foden and Alexander Arnold, who did not leave the “sub bench”, although it was the right of Southgate. Change other players.

Veteran English star Michael Owen was the first to criticize Southgate, and he said on his personal account on Twitter: What a surprising matter? How can the national team benefit from only 3 changes out of the 5 permitted changes, while the most talented player sits on the “bench”, referring specifically to Phil Foden, the Manchester City star.

The same question and astonishment came from Jimmy Carragher in his short report after the match, in which he regretted Foden’s absence from the starting and reserve formations.

After the match, Gareth Southgate tried to justify his choices by saying: I chose Grealish because I think he can keep the ball, and I think he is more useful in activating the team’s attack, and I also saw that Rashford’s speed would be a threat in the latter part of the match.

As for the veteran star, Roy Keane, the former Manchester United player, he admitted that he was surprised that Foden did not participate in the last minutes of the match, and he said on ITV: Gareth may have his reasons because he is the coach, and he knows his players more than anyone else, but we We all watched the match, and thought about the necessity of involving Foden, and we waited for him to come off from one moment to the next, but no way.

As for Gary Neville, he described the match as a mediocre level on the part of the “Three Lions”. He also expressed his regret for the absence of Trent Alexander-Arnold and said that he and Foden did not leave the “substitute bench”, and this is a matter of frustration and disappointment, even if these two players were in another team. to play from the start of the match. Neville pointed out that the midfield was sterile, and its elements seemed tired and exhausted in many periods, and Central America outperformed him.

He concluded his comment by saying: The English fans are waiting to see another face of the “Three Lions” in the Wales match next Tuesday, after this modest performance against America.

For its part, the “Monte Carlo Sport Radio and Television” network said, commenting on the match: “The Three Lions” hid in shame in front of the sons of “Uncle Sam”, who is characterized by realism and intense focus, and the English missed the opportunity to be among the first to qualify for the round of 16 of the tournament.