The only thing missing was him around the end of the year holiday table! Ironically, two days before the launch of the vaccine campaign and while Christmas Eve was supposed to allow the French to breathe with their families after months of confinement, it was precisely on December 25 that an English variant of Covid-19 chose to point his nose.

The presence of this new strain of the virus, identified for the first time in the United Kingdom in September, was detected in France in Tours (Indre-et-Loire) in a man usually residing in Great Britain and returning from London December 19. Asymptomatic, he is isolated at his home said the Ministry of Health on December 25, announcing that it is the “ first contamination with the VOC 202012/01 variant of the Covid-19 virus ” detected in France.

What to give some cold sweats to the executive which had however decreed, like several European neighbors, the suspension as a precaution of links by the Channel and the establishment of compulsory tests to return to France. Alas, despite this and the reconfinement of London and part of England, fears were confirmed and the variant has indeed arrived beyond the British borders. In addition to this first case, “Several positive samples capable of suggesting the VOC 202012/01 variant are being sequenced” and analyzed by laboratories, added the ministry.

The new strain was also detected in Germany and Lebanon, carried there too by travelers returning from London. A worrying start to spread, while this variant of Covid-19 is still poorly understood. If nothing proves at this stage that it could lead to an increase in mortality, several studies published in the United Kingdom tend to show that it would be more contagious. His discovery sparked concern about the effectiveness of vaccines against the disease in the face of this mutation. In France, the first doses of vaccines landed on the territory on Saturday, December 26 and the first injections should take place the next day in two establishments for the elderly in Sevran (Seine-Saint-Denis) and Dijon (Côte-d’Or).

The European Medicines Agency (EMA), however, wanted to be reassuring by declaring that there is currently no ” no proof “ suggesting that the Pfizer / BioNTech vaccine “Is not effective against the new variant”. The co-director of the German laboratory BioNTech Ugur Sahin has for his part assured to be able to produce a new serum in less than six weeks. However, the public authorities remain under pressure at the end of the year, all having in mind the outbreak of cases in the United States after Thanksgiving. Some elected officials from the Grand Est are already calling for a new seal to avoid a new epidemic conflagration when they return to their region, which is very affected by the disease.

The higher contagiousness of the new strain of the virus could also be a problem. Although the number of cases in intensive care has remained below the 3,000 mark for several weeks, the circulation of the virus is still very active. A little over 20,000 new cases were recorded in France between December 24 and 25, far from the 5,000 set by Emmanuel Macron on November 24. The executive has already cut the pear in half by authorizing travel beyond the curfew hours on December 24 but not on New Years Eve as he had once envisaged. He could be forced to take more drastic measures, some having already started to raise the specter of a new confinement at the start of the school year.