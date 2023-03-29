Britain’s top financial official started the year with a plea. “Britain needs you,” he told those who retired early in the pandemic or didn’t find the right job after being made redundant.

Many analysts have concluded that Britain’s economy is faltering in part because it doesn’t have enough workers. The Bank of England has cut its expectations for Britain’s economic potential, suspecting there is little prospect of growth in the labor supply.

Employment fell globally during the worst of the pandemic, but unlike elsewhere Britain has not recovered. The number of working-age people considered “economically inactive” is still 490,000 more than in February 2020. Almost two-thirds of them are over 50 years of age.

Hunt recently announced a “back to work” budget, with major changes to private pensions that would allow workers to save much more money before incurring taxes. The measures are aimed at keeping high-income workers in their jobs.

But asking early retirees to go back to work could be an insurmountable challenge.

“Many of these adults who have left the labor market are living comfortably in early retirement, and there is little the government can do to change their minds,” Louise Murphy, an economist at the London Resolution Foundation, a think tank, said in a presentation in February.

About three dozen people spoke to The New York Times about their decision to retire early, with most saying they had little intention of going back to work and definitely not full-time or white-collar jobs. Many mentioned the stress relief from her former roles, or said that her health conditions or caregiving responsibilities made returning to work impractical.

Additionally, most enjoyed more flexible daily lives, exploring hobbies and spending time with friends and family they feared they had neglected when they were at work.

Stephanie Munn loved her job as a dermatologist, going straight from medical school to becoming a full-time consultant, with no breaks in her career path.

But the pandemic moved her practice online, and attending and diagnosing through a screen made her nervous. Meanwhile, she was going through the first lockdowns due to the pandemic with the son of her partner and her young family. Munn retired in September 2020 at age 57. “Priorities changed in Covid, and she wanted to spend more time with the family,” she said. “And my mom is 86 this year and she has dementia. She already needed me more. And I thought: enough”.

By: ESHE NELSON