The trial for the case of Lucas Paquetá and the alleged yellow cards that he forced to manipulate the betting market will begin this March, will last three weeks and I could cost him a life suspension for a situation very similar to the allegedly starring in Spain by Sevilla Kike Salas.

According to Sky Sportsthe hearing will begin this March and will be the longest trial that the FA has ever faced, which accused the West Ham United player of Amaño of four Premier League games in which he would allegedly have forced them to take a yellow card so that third parties would bet on it and that around 60 people who bet between 7 and 400 pounds sterling would benefit economically.

The case seems very similar to that of Sevillian, which would allegedly forced several yellow in the final minutes of several games to favor family members who would have pocketed around 10,000 euros thanks to the maneuver. Of course, the accusation of the English federation leaves patent The differences between both cases.

The FA explained that Paquetá’s acts tried to “influence progress, behavior or any other aspect of those parties intentionally when seeking to receive a card to affect betting markets and that other people perceived a benefit of it.” In addition, the organism too accuses Paquetá of not providing certain information and documents, which considerably aggravates the situation beyond the economic differences between both cases.

The Brazilian international, who was separated from a call from the absolute when the case was known, He has always denied accusations. The matches in question were those who faced West Ham United against Leicester City, in November 2022, to Aston Villa, in March 2023, Leeds United, in May 2023, and Bournemouth in August.

For its part, Kike Salas Wait now to the judicial resolution of a case paralyzed by the RFEF waiting for the response of the judge in charge of the case. It is estimated that the sanction, if declared guilty, oscillates between a fine and a five -year suspension.