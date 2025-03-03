ECI emphasizes however there is no risk of fraud and that the security gap has already been solved

03/03/2025



The English Court (ECI) has reported this Sunday that an external supplier has suffered unauthorized access to personal data of trade clients although the violated information does not allow third parties to operate or make payments with its card.

As ECI said in a statement, the incident was identified and corrected immediately through its detection and security protocols and the application of additional measures that prevent this type of incident in the future has been required to said supplier. In addition, the facts have been informed of the competent authorities.

«Filtration does not allow card payments»

The English Court emphasizes that the information to which it has been accessed unauthorized consists of identifying and contact data, as well as purchase card numbers only in the English Court. “In any case, this information does not allow third parties to operate or make payments with its Corte Inglés card,” clarifies the statement, so customers can continue using their card with total safety in stores, on web and application.

ECI also remembers that you will never contact customers by any electronic or telephone to request passwords, security codes or personal information.