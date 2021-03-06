Sales campaign at El Corte Inglés in Nuevos Ministerios. Pablo Monge

The corporate cemetery is full of great dominators who did not know how to adapt to the new times. Nokia was unable to develop an operating system that would stand up to Google and Apple, and ended up absorbed by Microsoft. Kodak was left off the hook from the world of digital photography, languishing after its bankruptcy. El Corte Inglés is far from a similar decline: it remains one of the largest employers in Spain, and has a strong brand image, but the bad news is piling up. Revenues stagnated before the pandemic, and it has launched the first ERE in its history to cut between 3,000 and 3,500 employees.

What has happened for one of the great icons of Spanish distribution to take that step? Experts and unions outline a multifactorial explanation. The rise of electronic commerce, accelerated by changes in consumer habits during the pandemic, has favored digital natives over owners of large stores. Problems with your order delivery system on-line are recurring. The overdose of offers has made the once buoyant periods less attractive, such as sales or discounts of the “eight days of gold”, which now coexist with Black Friday, Cyber ​​Monday and 24-hour promotions on the Internet. The connection with customers under the age of 30 falters. The group has not internationalized beyond Portugal, being exposed to the ups and downs of the Spanish economy. And after the death of Isidoro Álvarez, the family pulse at the top of the firm between former president Dimas Gimeno and his cousins, Marta and Cristina Álvarez Guill, has at least distracted energy.

Despite the fact that the El Corte Inglés case has its own peculiarities, some motivations for this disturbing spiral are not exclusive to the Spanish company. The United States has been talking about apocalypse retailA concept that gained traction with the bankruptcies of Sears and Toys “R” Us, and which is often blamed in part on Amazon, whose sales break records year after year.

Together with Jeff Bezos’ company, the Inditex group has become a formidable rival in the sale of clothing, one of which provides the highest margins. The result of that perfect storm has been retreat. The opening times of the first decade of the century seem definitively parked, and now the focus is on reducing the overcapacity of personnel and square meters, or as the firm calls it, “adapting resources to current needs.”

The success of his model, hoisted on the shoulders of the so-called Spanish economic miracle, hit the bone with the Great Recession first, and with pandemic seclusion later. “With the expansion plans underway came the construction crisis that took away millions of jobs. There was a great impact on the purchasing power of citizens, and that was noticeable ”, explains Miguel Venegas, general secretary of Fasga, the majority union in the company.

Since then, between the sale of divisions such as IT and optics, uncovered retirements, voluntary resignations or contract terminations, El Corte Inglés has reduced its staff to around 88,000, more than 20,000 less than in 2007. For Venegas, the closures of centers derived from the restrictions to curb the virus have little fault in the situation of the company. “I would say that 2% is the pandemic and 98% the model,” he says bluntly.

The current president, Marta Álvarez, affirms in a letter included in her latest non-financial report that the pandemic “has put the company’s ability to survive” to the test. But as you recall in the letter, there are also encouraging indicators: in the last year before the pandemic, the benefits, of 308 million euros, were the highest since 2010. In 2019, it managed to reduce its long-term debt to 2,806 million euros. , its second lowest level since 2008. Digital profiles are taking precedence, and the food and sales part on-line have grown during the pandemic, despite problems due to the saturation of orders.

Forced to reduce the excessive dependence on face-to-face sales, it has taken steps to improve the digital route: the establishments have also become logistics centers to support central warehouses. And in 54 cities the delivery of the order is offered on the same day. However, the processes are not yet perfect. As a former order service employee explains on-line who also worked at Amazon and prefers not to give his name, “in El Corte Inglés, the same person looked at the order, took the items, separated the refrigerated and frozen products, packed the rest … While at Amazon it was a chain of much more efficient production, in a larger warehouse and with much more staff ”.

New sources of business

Reinvention to diversify business sources is underway. The last step was taken this week, when it announced an alliance with MásMóvil to launch Sweno, a virtual mobile and fiber operator that will also be the brand under which it sells energy. Earlier, in November, he had already agreed with the telecommunications company to enter the home alarm business.

The list is more extensive: in October it established El Corte Inglés Real State to undertake “projects to remodel facilities and home renovations.” In December, it announced that it will offer logistics services to third parties, negotiates the merger of its travel division with Logitravel and Soltour, and through Sicor it offers security and building cleaning services.