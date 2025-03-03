The English Court informs of a customer data theft through your card

The English Court has informed its customers that an external supplier has suffered unauthorized access to personal data of trade clients “although the violated information does not allow third parties to operate or make payments with its card,” the company explains.

The department store emphasizes that the information to which it has been accessed unauthorized consists of “identifying and contact data, as well as purchase card numbers only in El Corte Inglés”. “In any case, such information does not allow third parties to operate or make payments with its El Corte Inglés card,” the statement clarifies.

The English Court indicates that “the incident was identified and corrected immediately through its detection and security protocols and the application of additional measures that prevent this type of incidents in the future has been required to said supplier.” In addition, the facts have been informed of “the competent authorities.”

According to the distribution company, “customers can continue using their card with total safety in stores, on web and application.”

Likewise, as banks and other companies repeat El Corte Inglés insists that “it will never contact customers by any electronic or telephone to request passwords, security codes or personal information.”