Facade of El Corte Inglés on Serrano street, in Madrid. EFE

El Corte Inglés and the unions have quickly resolved the first ERE in the company’s history. At the sixth meeting of the negotiating committee there was white smoke and the adjustment plan will affect 3,292 workers, according to union sources. Only 24 hours ago the positions still seemed distant, but El Corte Inglés has moved to accept a large part of the demands of the workers’ representatives. Finally, it will compensate the departures (whether voluntary or forced) with 33 days for a year worked with a maximum of 24 monthly payments, just what the unions demanded in the last meeting.

The pact also includes exit premiums. In this case, the meeting point was halfway between what the department store chain offered in the previous meeting and what the trade union organizations demanded. The bonuses will be, of course, only for voluntary terminations: 5% of the annual salary for workers with a seniority in the company between 5 and 10 years, 10% of the salary for those who have been between 11 and 15 years, and 20% of the salary of the year for those who have more than 15 years in the chain of department stores.

Thus, on the one hand, those who have been in the company for less time (those who are less than five years old) are excluded from these premiums. According to the unions, it is explained because there are few employees in this circumstance, in addition to the fact that they are the youngest workforce that can better adapt to the company’s digital transformation. “Since 2005 there have not been many openings of centers, so the focus has been on workers over 15 years who could be the most affected,” explains Manuel Venegas, Secretary General of Fasga.

In addition, voluntary departures – under advantageous conditions – can accommodate the entire workforce and not just those from the areas affected by the reorganization, a point that had already been agreed in the last meeting. And the number of forced dismissals in the event that the more than 3,000 voluntary departures expected by El Corte Inglés are not reached will be reduced by 15% in the difference between those that exist and those that were intended (3,292), “reducing in more than 500 people are involved in forced extinction processes, ”the unions CC OO, Fasga, Fetico and UGT highlight this Tuesday in a joint statement.

Workers who want to take advantage of the adjustment plan voluntarily will be able to do so during the next month, until April 23. And the company will have another month, until May 23, to accept the request. El Corte Inglés, for its part, has not wanted to make any statements in this regard, although company sources acknowledge being satisfied after reaching the agreement without undue delay. In addition, they trust that most of the exits are by voluntary means.

In the event that forced dismissals have to be resorted to, several groups will be excluded from these exits: those with a disability of 33% or more, victims of gender violence or terrorism, who care for minors with disabilities or first-of-its-kind relatives degree with serious illness, as well as the spouse in marriages or domestic partnerships.

Relocation plan

The agreement for the first ERE of El Corte Inglés, one of the companies with the most weight and history in Spanish commerce, also includes a repositioning plan for employees leaving the chain’s workforce. It will be done through two firms, LHH and Manpower, which guarantee “more than 85% success in the job search and specialized in technical and commercial profiles,” the unions say in their statement.

Workers’ representatives claim to be satisfied with the agreement. “The position of CC OO, Fasga, Fetico and UGT, in union action unit, has made this reorganization agreement preferably voluntary and open to the entire company, with very attractive economic conditions and that, without any room for doubts, it will strengthen the present and the future of employment in El Corte Inglés ”, they underline in the note. Despite this, to control compliance with the pact, a monitoring commission will be created to guarantee “parameters of equality, transparency and with the best possible achievement of relocation processes.”