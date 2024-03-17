The most significant thing is that, after the Russian's investment, five Premier Leagues and two UCLs have been won, as well as five FA CUPs, three League Cups and two Europa Leagues.

With Todd Boehly at the helm, Chelsea's future seems uncertain, although this year they came close to reaching 26 trophies in the EFL CUP final.

Last season, the current world champions achieved a historic treble and, in the process, won their first Champions League. Having won the last three editions of the Premier League, they could become the first English team to win four consecutive titles this season.

Last season's success means they have overtaken Chelsea in the league table, and the Cityzens can still claim another treble this term.

Since then, the club has continued to win trophies, including two Premier League titles following the appointment of the influential Arsène Wenger. The most recent came in the 2003/04 season, when Arsenal won 13 league titles and became the first English team to remain unbeaten for a full 38-match season.

While trophies may have dried up since the start of the 2020s, Arsenal still have 30 to their name, including a record 14 FA Cups.

However, Mikel Arteta's side have a chance to make history this season as the Gunners can still win their first-ever Champions League trophy.

The Scot won a record 13 Premier League titles with the Red Devils – bringing his top-flight record to an unmatched total of 20 – as well as two Champions League trophies and five English Cups.

They also won a famous treble in the 1998/99 season, including a last-gasp Champions League final victory against Bayern Munich.

Manchester United have won a total of 43 major trophies since their founding in 1878, and if it were not for the arrival of Jürgen Klopp to Liverpool, they would still be at the top of England.

The Reds enjoyed a dominant era between 1960 and 1980, winning every trophy available, including four European Cups and 13 league titles.

Klopp has revitalized Liverpool since 2015 and helped them win their first Premier League title, as well as a Champions League, FA Cup and two League Cups.