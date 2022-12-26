The beach of Calais, in the north of France, is the most disturbing place in Europe for Ali. “You know the danger is behind you, but also ahead of you,” the Iranian asylum seeker, now living in London, says over the phone. It was in those infinite sandbanks that a year and a half ago Ali (Shiraz, 29 years old) faced death face to face. “At that moment you look back, at Iran, at Greece, at Germany, at France, and you see the danger,” he says, recalling his journey to the UK. “But then you look ahead and you see the English Channel in front of you. I didn’t know what to do, and I said to myself: ‘If I die, I die. No problem”.

Like Ali, this year more than 84,500 people have risked their lives trying to cross the waters of the English Channel – or English Channel, for the British – in rubber boats, of which slightly more than 44,000 have succeeded, according to data of the European Commission. Arrivals in the United Kingdom through this irregular, and dangerous route, mean an increase in the migratory flow so brutal (in 2020 only 8,400 crossed, according to official figures) that it has caused Paris, London and Brussels to begin to take action on the matter by tightening surveillance and border control in these barely 50 kilometers that separate France from the United Kingdom. To this is added that London has just resumed a controversial plan to deport undocumented migrants to Rwanda. It will be in the African country, 9,600 kilometers from London, where they must start the asylum application process.

Jaleel in Germany, in a courtesy image.

Given the increase in arrivals through this icy route – the water temperature these days does not exceed 0° Celsius -, the French authorities have increased the police presence in its waters and on its beaches, from where the mafias carry out the shipments of migrants in very poor rubber boats, sometimes even in kayaks. Ali openly tells how it works. “I paid a Kurdish 3,000 euros to tell me where to go. He sent me the location, it was an area near the beach where we were waiting for five, six, seven hours, until he confirmed that the situation was safe, ”he recalls in detail. “He pointed out a point where there was a boat buried in the sand. We all had to get it out of there, put the engine on it, and so on. It takes us about two hours. Afterwards, we load the boat on our shoulders and take it to the shore”. Ali says there were 26 people, including six women and two children. “We didn’t know what to expect or where to go. We did not know the route, we were in the middle of nowhere, without knowing how to navigate, ”he summarizes. One of the migrants, Ali recalls, he had some nautical notions and he immediately rose as a kind of captain of the boat and the rest he did what he could, like consulting Google Maps to confirm that they were heading towards the British coasts.

“At that moment you are so stressed that you are just silent. We looked at each other, the children slept, no one spoke. We needed silence ”, recalls Ali, who details that he fled Iran“ for religious reasons ”. He lived in Shiraz, in the south of Iran, with his parents and his sister, who is studying medicine. He had everything: a job as a civil engineer, a car… “He didn’t have any problems,” he recalls. Even when he decided to abandon Islam and convert to Bahaism, a fact for which the Iranian authorities began to persecute him.

Jaleel, a 32-year-old Syrian who can now boast that he has regained “control” of his life in Liverpool, where he is studying the last year of Mechanical Engineering and resides as a refugee, tells a similar story via videoconference. After the usual journey through Turkey, Greece, Germany and, in his case, the Netherlands, he ended up landing “like everyone else”, he says confidently, on the beaches of Dunkirk, in the north of France. It was July 2020.

Jaleel upon arrival in the UK, in a released image.

“There you see people like me, you ask anyone for a smuggler who can help you cross into the UK and people provide you with a contact,” he continues matter-of-factly. As in the case of Ali, Jaleel’s trafficker was also a Kurdish man and asked him for 2,500 pounds (2,850 euros) to secure a position for him in a boat of at most four meters. “We were 16 adults and two children. We couldn’t even move, ”she recalls. Jaleel, a native of Afrin, in Syrian Kurdistan occupied by Turkey, the main reason why she fled to Europe in February 2016, she crossed the channel one summer night, so you could see some little lights on the horizon. They were beacons warning of the British coast: “That told us that the United Kingdom was there. We knew we had to go there.” And in this way they did not lose their way. She knew how to swim, so that gave her some security.

Ship where Ali lived for 60 days in Calais (France) before crossing the English Channel. Image courtesy of Ali.

But Jaleel’s voyage could well have ended in one more tragedy, like that of December 14, in which the shipwreck of one of these small boats that crosses the English Channel almost daily left four dead; or the one a year earlier, in which 27 people drowned. “At four in the morning the waves were so high that the water entered the boat. We were going to shipwreck. People started crying and thinking that this was going to be the end. It was terrifying.” Finally, Jaleel and the other 15 migrants were rescued and transferred to Dover, in the county of Kent, known as The Garden of England.

Last option

Crossings through this corridor to the United Kingdom, which are increasingly seeing Albanian, Afghan and Iranian citizens, according to British government figures, are generally motivated by despair. “It is not our preference. It is the last option”, clarifies Jaleel, visibly frustrated. He says that he tried for more than a year to study and work in Greece ―a place where, according to EU regulations, he must remain to process his asylum application, since it is the first community country of arrival―, to integrate into society , But it does not work. He also failed in Germany and the Netherlands. “It was impossible to integrate and be able to build a life,” he laments.

Both Ali and Jaleel blame the EU for their situation. “Brussels rules [en referencia al reglamento de Dublín, que obliga a los migrantes a permanecer en el primer país de llegada para solicitar allí el asilo; y que avala a otros países a devolverlos a aquellos países de primera fila] are the main problem. Countries like Germany, France, the Netherlands or Belgium avoid the responsibility of receiving, which falls on the countries of the south, which have more difficulties”, illustrates Jaleel, to later insist that a migrant like him, without money, does not have another opportunity somewhere other than a Mediterranean country. “Without money there are no legal routes into the UK,” he explains over and over again. An argument that the Iranian also resorts to.

All the belongings of Ali and two other of his companions.

Ali says that nobody cares about his situation. That the discourse of respect for human rights that Europe preaches is “shit” (bullshit). And he lives frustrated. He spends the day on the street or watching videos on the sofa in his shared house. The Government gives him 40 pounds (45 euros) a week, but he says that he is not of much use to them. “I am not asking for money, I am asking that they let me live and find a job [ahora no puede por no tener los papeles en regla]”. He believes that if they let him work he would contribute to society, he would pay his taxes and the Government would save because they could stop giving him that pay. “It would be better for everyone,” he says.

From January to July this year, almost 30,000 migrants had applied for asylum in the UK. Only 46 people got it.

“Was it worth it to cross the channel?”

– I think so. At least for almost two years I have lived with fewer worries and fears, Ali replies.

