English football said no to the Super League. The six Premier League clubs announced their rejection of the new project at the end of the day on Tuesday in which events unleashed. The strong influence of public opinion and the British government, led by Boris Johnson, was the trigger for the English teams to abandon the project one by one despite the fact that they had signed an agreement with the Super League only 48 hours before.

However, the project still stands. At least for now. This was confirmed by the six clubs that remain alive in a statement at dawn: “The European Super League is convinced that the current status quo of European football must change. We are proposing a new European competition because the existing system does not work. Our proposal aims to allow the sport to evolve while generating resources and stability for the entire football pyramid, including helping to overcome the financial difficulties faced by the entire football community as a result of the pandemic. It would also provide substantially improved solidarity payments to all those interested in soccer.

Despite the announced departure from the English clubs, forced to make such decisions due to the pressure exerted on them, we are convinced that our proposal is fully aligned with the legislation and European regulations as demonstrated today by a court decision to protect the Super League from third parties.

Given the current circumstances, we will reconsider the most appropriate steps to remodel the project, always bearing in mind our goals of offering fans the best possible experience and promoting solidarity payments for the entire football community. “

Contrary opinion

The reality is that the images of the fans at the gates of Stamford Bridge protesting against the new tournament made Chelsea the first to question their participation in the Super League. However, the initial statement was from Manchester City, which specified in a note that he had started the procedures to leave the tournament. For a moment it seemed that it would be a matter for the citizens and perhaps Chelsea, but an emergency meeting between the 12 founding members of the Super League ended with the departure of all the English.

Late at night Liverpool, Arsenal, Tottenham and Manchester United they also reported that they are no longer part of the dissident plans. In this way, the Super League is crumbling and with only six clubs standing: Real Madrid, Barcelona, ​​Atlético, Juventus, Milan and Inter.

Rejection. The day in England was one of great upheaval. The fan, the rest of the teams outside the Big Six, the press and the footballers clearly showed their position. If on Monday they were Milner or Bruno Fernandes who launched several messages contrary to the competition, the final trigger arrived on Tuesday. You can take away the good weather from the English, but football is not played. As the hours passed, the reactions gave way to the statements and it was Manchester City who lit the fuse.

Earlier, Pep Guardiola had been very clear in his press conference prior to the league game against Aston Villa. The Catalan coach acknowledged that he learned about the Super League plans a few hours before the official statement was released, but expressed his disgust with the format: “Sport is not sport when there is no relationship between effort and reward. It is not sport if it does not matter to lose. I have always said it: I want the competition to be as strong as possible. It is not fair if a team fights and fights and then cannot qualify because success is only guaranteed for a few clubs. Why Ajax not in that group of teams? “he said. Guardiola not only pointed towards the Superliga, but also criticized UEFA: “UEFA also thinks for itself, everyone does. Lewandowski was injured in a national team break and could not be with Bayern! And he did not play in the quarter-finals after having spent ten months fighting with his team. Why don’t we also clarify this? “, He sentenced during his conference.

Players

Moments later, both De Bruyne and numerous players from the skyblue squad positioned themselves against the Super League, as did the Liverpool captains. Milner, Henderson, and Trent-Alexander Arnold posted a collective message: “We don’t like it and we don’t want it to happen. Our commitment to this club and its fans is absolute and unconditional.” Jordan Henderson himself, as published by the British press, proposed to be the leader in organizing the response of the players and requested a meeting between all the captains. The creation of the Super League has become a matter of state in the UK. From the prime minister, Boris Johnson, to the heir to the throne, Prince William, they had already spoken out against it.

Fans. One of the highlights was at Stamford Bridge. Ahead of their Premier League match against Brighton, the blue crowd gathered around the stadium to protest the course the club had chosen. Petr Cech had to go out to calm the fans, asking for time to fix the situation. When it was announced that they would abandon the project, the celebration was unanimous in the streets.

In one way or another, England was completely opposed to the Super League. The Premier itself had already released a statement in the morning showing the rejection “unanimously” of its 14 clubs. “The Premier League, together with the English Federation (FA), met with the clubs on Tuesday to discuss the immediate implications of the Super League proposal. The 14 clubs present at the meeting unanimously and strongly rejected the plans for the competition. “.

In Manchester United there was another focus of attention, since Ed Woodward resigned in the afternoon as president of the Old Trafford club. Although the plan was for him to leave the entity at the end of 2021, the situation has forced him to advance his goodbye. It was the prelude to what was later to happen between the great clubs in England.

In just over 24 hours, the entire country turned against an idea. From the media, pundits (referents) such as Gary Lineker, Jamie Carragher or Gary Neville expressed their absolute disappointment with all the teams involved in the launch of the Super League. The tournament that was to change football in Europe was abandoned in the UK. And more escapes may come, since in Italy it is already rumored that Milan may be the next to get off the boat.