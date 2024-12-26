Renacimiento collects in ‘Living English’ more than fifty chronicles that the journalist published between 1910 and 1912, during his first correspondent in London
Upon his arrival as a correspondent in London, in December 1910, Julio Camba He wrote that all Spaniards should spend some time in the British capital, “like a warm bath to give elasticity to the muscles and calm the nerves.” He said…
Session limit reached
- Access to Premium content is open courtesy of the establishment you are in, but right now there are too many users logged in at once. Please try again after a few minutes.
try again
You have exceeded the session limit
- You can only have three sessions started at a time. We have closed the oldest session so you can continue browsing the rest without limits.
Keep browsing
Article for subscribers only
Report a bug
#English #unpublished #life #Julio #Camba
Leave a Reply