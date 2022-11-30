White, a central defender who sometimes plays right-back with Premier League leaders Arsenal, was surprisingly included in England’s World Cup squad.

White missed England’s training in the last two days, and the Football Association said he was ill.

However, in his new statement, he confirmed that the player left the team for personal reasons, and the federation asked the public to respect his “privacy.”

The statement sparked controversy among the England fans, who asked about the sudden departure of the player.

White, who has four caps, was included in the European Championship squad last year as a substitute for an injured player, but did not participate.