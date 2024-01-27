England is a country for queens. With Charles III in hospital for prostate surgery, the fate of the royal house is entrusted to his sister Anna, his official “deputy” since, on the day of the coronation, she held the role of Gold Stick in Waiting, historically reserved for people responsible for ensuring the personal safety of the sovereign. And in these complicated days in the family it is she who replaces Carlo and William in many of their scheduled official commitments. The 73-year-old princess does not spare herself and conducted the investitures in Windsor Castle alone, including that of Stephen Frears, director of The Queen, with Helen Mirren, awarded an Oscar in 2006 for her portrayal of the queen Elizabeth.

Anna, tireless, in military uniform, is the most active royal worker, traveling from one commitment to another, even by helicopter so as not to waste time, and is now the member of the royal family to whom the people feel most connected, perhaps for this she spends herself like her mother, for being shy but not cold, distant, as Camilla appears, or too shy as Kate still is, beautiful on the red carpet, rising in the esteem and hearts of the English, especially now that she is ill , but still without that ability to forcefully enter people's hearts that her iconic mother-in-law Diana had.

And so Princess Anne from the family duckling is becoming the real swan, the ace in the hole of a family that is going through one of the darkest periods, with the Princess of Wales still hospitalized for an unclear abdominal problem, King Charles III convalescing after a prostate operation, William on “leave of absence” to be the father of the family and Harry far away in the United States, looking for some other way to assert himself at the expense of his family of origin. But it seems that it is always Anna who acts as a mediator, giving news to her “not yet prodigal” son who would have called her to find out the conditions of her father and sister-in-law. The next step could (and should) be a visit by Harry to England to embrace King Charles and also attempt to do so with his brother William who, however, is unable to forgive his brother and Meghan for having violently attacked both him and his wife in book The Spare, describing them as hypocrites and snobs, incapable of accepting Meghan or even embracing her. Even the relations between the Sussex couple and Anna, to be honest, have always been quite tense, at least until now when they need a bridge between the USA and Buckingham Palace. Anna has always been frank with her nephew, even before her wedding, telling him why she thought marrying an actress was not a good idea for an English prince who worked for the crown. And even with Meghan she would have been very clear, repeating that her future role would have nothing to do with that of the Disney princesses: “it's a job, you show up on time, do your research, and do the job, period”, she would have told her said grimly according to what was reported by royal watcher expert Neil Sean. “Princess Anne always knew that Meghan would have a short life in the British monarchy” added Sean. But despite this, Anna has always had a diplomatic and “bridge” role. at the end of 2018, at the wedding of Princess Eugenie of York Meghan and Anna were immortalized chatting between the pews of St. George's Chapel, between a smile and a joke.

Anna was capable of going “beyond”, as she also did with Diana, a sister-in-law who was never loved, and for the same reasons as Meghan, because she was deemed incapable of carrying out her task within the dynasty. And the British media bring Anna to her altar, highlighting her resemblance to her mother, especially in her way of acting, in that never banal understatement, even in her looks. And if the queen stood out for her brightly colored outfits, she did so with a country lady look, with little attention to fashion, as with the green dress worn at Ascot and worn forty-five years earlier at Buckingham Palace during a reception. A regal attitude that the English really like, that no matter how many other privileges you have, the important thing is not to show them off, as the queen did, to maintain an affectionate detachment, to never truly reveal yourself. But we also like the slightly dusty image, like a postcard from times gone by, and that style that is always identical to itself, even in the hairstyle that is always puffy and collected (this is how the actress who plays her in The Crown does her hair, the hairdressers apparently they spent up to two hours a day on set). A regal attitude that the English really like, who don't care how many other privileges you have, the important thing is not to show them off, like the queen did. And maintain an ancient charm, an aura of “election” capable of perpetuating the most anachronistic institution there is. Princess Anne believes very much in the rules of the institution, a protective shield for the survival of the monarchy

And lately the attention on her is maximum, with Camilla, it seems, starting to suffer from this “rival” not only in Carlo's affection but also in that of the people who, despite having accepted her, cannot forget Diana and that “threesome” marriage which made the people's princess suffer so much.

So for some time now much more has been known about Anna, not only about her official commitments, but also about her habits, such as her diet at the table. The princess would start her day with an almost spoiled banana, because, as she explained, “you digest it better”, sliced ​​with a knife and fork. She also has fruit for lunch, often a kiwi that she carries in her purse (her daughter Zara Phillips revealed this). For dinner, a main course: local pheasant with cream and mango chutney, or smoked herring from Whitby, in the north of England.