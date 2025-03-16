Spanish construction companies have an outstanding international activity. Our country is a world power in large public infrastructure concessions. In fact, six Spanish companies are among the 50 largest in the world according to ENR magazine (Engineering News Record) –Publication reference to the infrastructure and construction sector that reveals every year the ranking of the 250 most important construction companies, based on the income from contracts made outside their countries of origin. These companies are ACS, Ferrovial, ACCIONA, SACYR, FCC and OHLA. In the construction business, although Spain remains a world power, the emergence of the great Chinese construction companies has displaced the Spanish of the top positions that, even so, places seven among the largest hundred in the world, as highlighted by the Global Powers of Construction 2023 Report prepared by Deloitte.

“The high technical capacity, the innovative management systems and quality of the projects of Spanish infrastructure companies have allowed consolidating their presence in foreign markets and their leadership, both in the development and execution of contracts for the construction of civil, industrial and building construction, as in the management of infrastructure in a concession regime and those related to water technology,” they explain from Seopan, entity composed of 37 companies composed of 37 companies. Dedicated to the construction and promotion of public infrastructure through concessions, with an annual production volume close to 86,000 million euros, providing employment to more than 338,000 people, and with an international activity that currently represents 82% of its total business figure, and 86% of its construction activity.

In 2024 ACS, for example, he communicated new international concessions such as the expansion and renovation of the Regional Hospital in Alberta (Canada), the student town for the University of Staffordshire (United Kingdom), a highway in Atlanta or the line that will link New York with New Jersey, while FCC builds the ruby ​​line of the Oporto Metro, a regasification terminal in Germany in Germany Hospital nuclear in Holland or a station at the Toronto Metro (Canada). Ferrovial, which in 2024 presented its first results as quoted in Spain, the Netherlands and the United States, obtained 14 projects, one of them in India worth 4,000 million and another 2,325 million in pre -contract. Currently, among other international projects, it works in the peripheral road ring of Lima and in 3 transmission lines of the Hub-Poroma concession, in Peru.

The National Association of Independent Constructors (ANCI) It is an association of non -listed construction companies, which develop their activity in all construction subsectors and among those found, for example, Azvi, Sando, Rover, bridges, Sarrión, Lantania or Copasa. «The Spanish construction companies are present today worldwide, forming one of the pillars of the Spain brand. ANCI companies are no exception, and in the last year they have continued with an outstanding activity throughout the world, consolidating markets and exploring new opportunities- they affirm from this association. Our companies approached their internationalization years ago and in the present they are recording their solvency, ‘Know-How’, experience and technical and human means necessary to carry out any project anywhere in the globe ». In fact, associated companies in ANCI have projects in more than 40 countries with numerous outstanding examples in different infrastructure typologies. Some of them are: in linear railways and meters, participation in the construction of the Mayan train (Mexico), megaproject of more than 1,500 kilometers; the prolongation of line 10 to Barkarby of the Stockholm Metro (Sweden); the expansion of line 2c of the Metro de Santo Domingo (Dominican Rep.); o Maintenance tasks for 12 years of the Medina-La Meca high-speed line (Saudi Arabia), after construction. «We are also very focused on unique realizations within the non -residential building, the integral water cycle and the energy sector such as the construction and operation of the three Red Maule hospitals (Chile); the construction of the Biosolid treatment plant and innovation center in Al Badaa, within the urban megaproject of Neom (Saudi Arabia); or the expansion of the Olefins Petrochemical Complex (Poland), which involves the largest investment in the European petrochemical industry of the last 20 years, ”they explain from Anci, whose companies concentrate the bulk of the volume of their foreign business in Latin America and Eastern Europe.









Seven Spanish construction companies are in the ‘top 100’ global

«Clearly in Latin America, language and culture converge to explain the greater presence of our companies in those countries. As for the countries of Eastern Europe, the reasons are focused in the vicinity with our country and sociopolitical ties of the EU – they explain from Anchi. However, the commitment of our project construction companies in other countries where social conditions, the financing of multilateral organizations (BEI, World Bank, etc.) and legal security are increasingly observed and legal certainty propitiate a profitable business development despite cultural and language difficulties. It is the case for example of areas such as North America and the Middle East. Generally the latter laminate largely through consortiums or temporary unions with local companies that do a commendable guide and mentor activity before multiple institutions and companies in the country of destination ».

New barriers

Protectionist trends represent a growing concern for companies in this sector. This is expressed by the Chamber of Commerce of Spain, Due to its potential negative impact on the infrastructure sector and in the Spanish economy in general. «In particular, protectionist measures (tariffs), can hinder the flow of goods and services, generating disruptions in the essential material supply chain and components for infrastructure construction. In particular, it could negatively affect Spanish export of construction materials, machinery and elements related to transport (vehicles, rolling material, etc.) -Raúl Mínguez, director of the Chamber Studies of Spain. This could make the costs of infrastructure projects more expensive in the US, motivate the shortage of materials and thus cause project delays. Ultimately it would reduce the competitiveness of companies in the sector. On the other hand, protectionist policies can deter direct foreign investment in the infrastructure sector, limiting access to financing and technology. This could stop the development of key projects and the modernization of existing infrastructure. In sum, protectionist trends represent a significant risk for the Spanish infrastructure sector. It should become the premise of promotion of free trade and international cooperation ».

Beyond the protectionist currents, we must also highlight the impact that uncertainty on tariff policy printed in the deterioration of homes and companies. “This uncertainty, motivated by an erratic and unjustified commercial policy, can lead to the stoppage of certain consumption and investment decisions, with the consequent effects on the slowdown of the activity,” he explains

Solutions

From Anci they explain in this regard: «Obviously, Spanish construction companies will face a series of additional problems if these trends are extended and consolidated, such as the increase in tariff imposition to the importation of construction materials or machinery of projects abroad. Local regulatory restrictions or limitations to expatriation of specialized personnel could create a series of difficulties in executing the works in countries with which diplomatic relations have worsened. Establishing alliances with local companies through consortiums or joint ventures always facilitates solving the barriers to access to international hiring, even more if the specific requirements and regulations of each country are met ».