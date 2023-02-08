The world of silence (The world of silence in its original name in French) was a documentary film directed in 1955 by explorer and marine biologist Jacques Cousteau together with filmmaker Louis Malle. It won the Palme d’Or at the 1956 Cannes Film Festival and was enormously successful. Its title was the same as the first book published by Cousteau. But, above all, that title is the propagator of a myth, that the seabed is a silent place. That idea is false; in the oceans there is noise, there has always been noise and there is more and more. And that’s not good.

“There is noise down there, a lot,” he says Soledad Torres-Guijarro, professor at the University of Vigo. She knows this well because her research is focused on collecting, “fishing”, according to the scientist, marine noises of anthropocentric origin, that is, those produced by human activities. In 2016, this telecommunications engineer carried out a data base of underwater noise: “When we started working on underwater acoustics, we discovered that there were no public databases of the noises caused by marine traffic. Taking advantage of the fact that we live in Vigo and that many boats pass through the estuary, we recorded and created the database that we share with more than 300 research groups from around the world. And we developed an application that allows the noise of the estuary to be visualized on a map at a given moment”.

These anthropocentric noises in the sea have become a serious global problem because they affect the physiology and behavior of the living beings that live in it. International organizations recognize marine anthropocentric noise as a major environmental stressor that can have disastrous consequences for the survival of populations and even entire species. “For a long time, the focus was on cetaceans. But for a decade, research has also been carried out on how underwater noise affects the rest of the beings that live there and it is estimated that around two thirds of all of them suffer the consequences of this pollution”, indicates Torres-Guijarro.

Marine animals also produce noises, like terrestrial ones. Sea mammals have evolved to use sound as a source of information. “We are recording dolphin whistles in Cortegada, which is one of the Atlantic islands of Galicia. There we have a permanent hydrophone that also has a detector for these whistles. The theme of dolphin communication is very cool. Recent research has discovered that each individual has a specific identifying whistle, that is, a proper name, and that there is also grammar in their way of communicating, which means that it is a language”, explains Torres-Guijarro.

Dolphins and other marine mammals and birds perceive noise through pressure, just like people. That is not the case with most fish and marine invertebrates that do not have hearing. But this does not mean that they cannot receive the impact of the noise, in their case what they perceive is the movement of the particles that generates the sound in the water. And that movement of the particles can cause the same damage that sound produces in mammals and birds.

All these noises are caused by various activities: “The greatest noise pollution is caused by maritime traffic, it is a practically continuous activity and it takes place in practically all seas. And then there are activities that cause noise that can be very harmful because they are very high energy, but they are much more concentrated in space and time. One of these is the seismic exploration campaigns at the bottom of the sea to detect if there is gas or oil there. The problem here is that compressed air guns are used that launch very energetic sound pulses to be able to analyze their echo and from there extract information about the subsoil,” says Torres-Guijarro.

But in addition to these activities, there are many others, according to Torres-Guijarro: “There are construction operations on the coast or near the coast that can be very noisy. And sonars from ships can also be very damaging because some are very powerful, especially those from warships.”

The problem with underwater noise is not only that there are a lot of it, but also that sound propagates particularly well in water: “The difference between noise propagation in air and in water is that it propagates much faster in water, up to four times faster. And it also goes further, sometimes up to enormous distances of hundreds of kilometers”, Torres-Guijarro exemplifies.

The average noise level in the 63 Hz frequency band, between July 2018 and June 2019. The red traces reflect the most frequent routes of the ships. The author of the tool is David Santos, to whom Soledad Torres-Guijarro directed the thesis. Reyes Novoa Carballal

This ability of water to propagate sound has been used by many marine animals to develop many capacities such as moving, communicating or locating food, which depend on capturing or emitting sounds. The fact that there is constant or frequent noise in the underwater world interferes with the sounds of animals and makes their lives difficult.

The scientist develops it: “We are studying in two experiments how noise affects two species of bivalves: clams and mussels. In the laboratory we have subjected mussels and clams to excitation with loudspeakers that reproduce underwater noise conditions. We already have the results of the experiment on mussels, which we have done together with the biologist José Gabarro from the Institute of Marine Research of the CSIC, and they are quite conclusive. When you subject the mussel to a certain level of noise, it shuts down, and a bivalve that shuts down doesn’t feed, which in the long run harms its health and probably its growth. With the clams, which we are doing with the biologist Elsa Vázquez of the University of Vigo, we have not finished, but what we are beginning to see is that they are buried in the background. For the same reason as the mussel, they feel threatened, and it has the same consequences, if they bury themselves they don’t eat and if they don’t eat they don’t grow”.

Professor Torres-Guijarro “fishes” underwater noises of anthropocentric origin and visualizes them in an application.

For the Galician researcher, it is not just that underwater noise causes stress to the species that inhabit the oceans, but that “in many places, what it produces is incompatibility with life,” she concludes.

