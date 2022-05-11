Sergio Carratalá is a road engineer by training and by vocation. He spent 15 years of his career in a multinational building bridges to open the way for high-speed trains through the still virgin territories of the Spanish geography. Until he stopped seeing the point.

Now, after going through a crisis of values ​​that put caring for the environment at the center of his doubts, he has changed gears without abandoning his passion for engineering: he continues to build bridges, but now he builds them to connect Nature and the big city.

With his young Mata Alta studio, this innovative spirit has caught the attention of the European Union organization that rewards every year the ideas that design the city of the future. Cities that, more than metal and digitized, aspire to be green, human and healthy.

That is why Mata Alta has convinced with its green and lively designs; because they are designed so that Nature makes its way into spaces previously relegated to gray and inert cement. “From understanding that large cities are also natural spaces, although we have mistakenly convinced ourselves otherwise, from understanding that the nature-urbanized space duality must be forgotten, I started working when I founded the studio in 2017”, Carratalá explains about the ideology base on which he built his young company between 2017 and 2018.

Not only the community authorities that awarded Mata Alta saw the sense of this approach; the local ones have also connected with his speech. He and his small team at the time were fortunate to win the first contest that Barcelona, ​​his host city, called to transform rooftops into green spaces.

‘Green Roofs of Barcelona’

«In 2019 we finished renaturalizing the roof terrace of the ten farms that made up a complete block of the city of Barcelona; now it is a living space that is highly valued and used by the neighbors»



On that first occasion, Carratalá remembers that they only presented the project to renaturalize the roof of a building. But, once it was done, the rest of the neighborhood communities that made up the block wanted to replicate the model. “In the end, the ten farms that make up the block were built. They are living spaces, full of biodiversity and the neighbors who use it daily for their enjoyment. This work gave us a lot of air, it gave us visibility and that’s where it all started », he recalls.

‘Everything’ could be translated as a meteoric race. Pandemic through, they already add project 54. All, for now, in the surroundings of the Catalan capital. «We have grown a lot at the end of last year; crazy. The demand for these solutions -continues the engineer- by cities and private entities is brutal. Now there is a social hatching. I think that what I experienced as a personal crisis happens on a social scale. Somehow, the wave our studio is riding is no fluke. Many governments are realizing that we have to do something.”

The idea is not to put a garden, it is to create an ecosystem for nature to grow and expand, as the photo of the roof of Casa Xifrè shows once time has passed since its reform. /



Eva parey



In Spain there are many examples of this, cities that undertake urban planning projects with a focus on healthy and sustainable growth. Valencia, Vitoria-Gasteiz… But in Barcelona they are pioneers in Spain and the transformation program is ambitious. There, the study has found its space. The aforementioned ‘Green Roofs’ plan had its second call and of the 20 communities that presented projects, works have already begun in 7 of those that won.

But he doesn’t just have his head on the rooftops. In this time, their offer of services has evolved towards what they call ‘regenerative urbanism’ solutions. Green bike lanes, biosolar roofs, renaturalized workplaces and schools, urban parks and forests… And even luxury hotel suites! “It is nothing more than bringing spaces back to life so that they can be more mature and convenient ecosystems for our cities,” Carratalá develops.

Ecosystem… In this sadly hackneyed word lies the key to why the work done by this studio is different. They do not try to adorn a place with plants, but to create the space in such a way that Nature, which sprouts and invades everything as soon as it is left, grows and generates life and well-being around it. From regulating temperature, humidity, cleaning the air, housing birds and their trills, to providing shelter for insects or native species of shrubs such as rosemary.

This is important? Yes, since the health of citizens depends on this well-being that is already more than proven that the natural environment reports. “Human beings are living beings and living beings need a strong ecosystem around them that allows them to live healthy, happy and prosper in the values ​​that matter after all,” reflects the founder of Mata Alta.

Philosophy and technique

«We do not actively bring living beings to the place we transform, but we create spaces where the ideal conditions exist for Nature to make its way. It is about making useful infrastructure for the citizen and with a reinforcement to the ecosystem»



To achieve this, they say, they work in depth and from humility. They don’t want to do simple things; but rather something rigorous with functionality (the principles of engineering at its maximum exponent of efficiency) and complex at the same time in its approach to the environment in order to strengthen the ecosystem.

“We immediately look for people who know more than we do to work with them, like biologists, botanists, environmental science ecologists, foresters… those who understand.” It is not about subcontracting solutions, a work model that prevails in the great architectural projects of the last decade, but about proposing side by side with specialists.

To get an idea of ​​the work technique, to propose the ‘green roofs’ project, they studied the history of Barcelona before it was a human settlement to bring something of its Natural history to the present. They documented what living beings (plants, insects, birds, reptiles…) there were then to incorporate them into the project. “But not actively; we don’t put them there to do something nice, but we create the conditions for them to colonize the space”.

Solar bio-roof project for public buildings in San Boi de Llobregat. /



kill high



All this transformation can seem like a whim of the elite. It is our cultural heritage that associates gardens with ornament, with luxury. And, it is true, there is something elitist in this whole movement since it is not massive. But, Carratalá understands, this is usually the space in which avant-garde projects that require risk are tested. Because this way of considering environments is a trend, but it is not something massive.

Are the costs the obstacle? “Expensive and cheap is relative. I’ll give you a figure: a linear meter of infrastructure for the car, with execution and maintenance, costs about 1,000 times more than the meter of a new bike lane created in a virgin territory. And yet, when bike lanes are created, it is said that they are wasting”, reflects this engineer.

Regarding the cost of having a garden on the roof of the block of flats, remember that these roofs fulfill a natural function, but also a functional waterproofing function. Compared to other classic solutions, these new ones are more durable. They are made with the technical requirements that they deserve and a 25-year guarantee is signed, compared to 10 for traditional solutions. Is it more expensive or cheaper? “It is another way of thinking that must be changed. When you reflect you see that what is expensive is not so expensive because of the global benefits it gives you », he values.

-Will we have to wait a long time to see the total transformation of the cities?

-Too much, perhaps. The needs of society change quickly and the works take a long time. The time scale of urbanism is long. We are seeing incredible implementations in urban plans that will be built in a matter of 20-30 years. But I am convinced that this great change is going to take place. Governments have realized that they save public money by implementing Nature-based solutions. It has lower costs than paving, economic and environmental cost, due to pollution and the heat island effect that it entails. The next generation will live much more surrounded by Nature. Just as our parents did not see a single bike in the cities and now they are seen more and more and nobody is surprised.