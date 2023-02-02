The brief statement issued by the Sudanese Sovereignty Council on the meeting did not mention the “Abraham Accords,” as Israeli media confirmed that they constituted an important focus in meetings that took place between Sudanese and Israeli officials during the past weeks, according to the Times of Israel.

The statement of the Sudanese Sovereignty Council said that the meeting “discussed establishing fruitful relations in the economic and security fields, and enhancing prospects for joint cooperation between Khartoum and Tel Aviv in the fields of agriculture, energy, health, water, education, and the security and military fields.”

Israeli media reported that the Sudanese and Israeli sides are discussing signing the “Abraham Accord,” and “Haaretz” newspaper said that the discussions include a “historic” deal to establish relations, and the “Times of Israel” quoted a high-ranking Israeli official assuring that Sudan would sign the agreement. Until US diplomats informed their Israeli counterparts that Sudanese and Israeli officials had recently engaged in intensive meetings at the invitation of the United States, paving the way for reviving the agreement.

Many observers view Cohen as the architect of the first historic meeting between Al-Burhan and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in the Ugandan city of Entebbe, February 2020.

Less than a year after that meeting, Cohen visited Sudan, and was then Minister of Intelligence in the previous Netanyahu government.

The visit was not announced, but “Agence France Presse” at the time quoted an official in Cohen’s office as saying that it was “the first time that an Israeli minister has led a delegation to Sudan,” while Cohen stated after his return to Israel that his discussions in Sudan “lay the foundation for joint cooperation.” and stability in the region.

Several Israeli delegations also visited Sudan during the last period, and held meetings in Khartoum without issuing official statements about them.

Analysts say that the sensitivity of the file of the relationship with Israel may have been the reason behind the secrecy surrounding these meetings.

During the visit of former US Treasury Secretary Stephen Mnuchin to Khartoum on January 5, 2021, Sudan agreed to sign the “Abraham Accords” for peaceful coexistence, which paves the way for establishing relations with Israel and provides for the consolidation of tolerance, dialogue and coexistence between different peoples and religions in the Middle East and the world.

In the midst of these developments, the Sudanese government passed a law abolishing the law boycotting Israel, which has been in force in Sudan since 1958 and stipulates that any Sudanese are prohibited from entering into any agreement of any kind with bodies or persons residing in Israel, or with bodies or persons he knows belong to. their citizenship to Israel or work for it.

The law to be repealed also prohibits dealing with national and foreign companies and establishments that have interests, branches or general agencies in Israel, and prohibits the export of Sudanese goods to countries that re-export them to Israel.