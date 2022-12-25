The Sevillian Julio Gracia takes advantage of the festivities that he spends with his family to lend a hand to his father “in the olive”
Julio Gracia is the driving force behind Real Murcia’s midfield. Technical soccer player who in recent months has also shown his physical power, he is also a young man committed to his family. For this reason, since the beginning of last week, in El Saucejo (Seville), his hometown, he decided to work in the fields instead of lying down to rest.
