Rome – All is ready for the four-day wedding of Anant Ambani, son of Asia’s richest man, and Radhika Merchant. The couple had stopped in Portofino last June 1st for a pre-wedding party that had monopolized almost the entire village, even causing some grumbling (Click here for the article).

In Mumbai – last stop of celebrations that have been going on since March – Among others, former British Prime Minister Tony Blair and TV star Kim Kardashian arrived: the main roads of the Indian megalopolis will remain closed for several hours a day, until the end of the celebrations, next Monday.

Anat Ambani is the youngest child of 66-year-old Mukesh Ambani, the world’s tenth richest man, with a estimated net worth, according to Forbes, of over 100 billion eurosand the richest in the Asian continent, the owner of Reliance Industries, founded by his father in 1966, an industrial giant that ranges from oil to telecommunications to financial services. The 29-year-old, who works in the energy sector, marries Radhika Merchant, daughter of pharmaceutical magnates Viren and Shaila Merchant, in a traditional Hindu ceremony at the Jio World Convention Centre. According to some rumors, Adele could sing at the wedding, but the family has not yet confirmed.





The wedding comes at the culmination of four months of celebrations that began in March with a pre-wedding party in the state of Gujarat, where the Ambanis are from: at the time there were about 1,200 guests, including Mark Zuckerberg, John Elkann in a leopard-print suit and Bill Gates, all dancing to the tunes of Rihanna, who opened the party. The second stop in June: a luxury cruise between Italy and France, with a stop in Portofino, 800 guests and performances by Backstreet Boys, Katy Perry and Pitbull. Finally, the last round of celebrations, which began in recent days in Mumbai, this time with guest star Justin Bieber. The Ambani family has obviously not released the figures for the costs of the long wedding, but wedding planners quantify them between 120 and over 140 million euros, with 6.5 million that would have gone to Rihanna and 9 to Justin Bieber.