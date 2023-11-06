The pace of price growth has experienced a gradual slowdown. After facing obstacles such as bottlenecks, savings disbursement, energy crisis and drought, inflation is showing signs of stabilization, a process that will continue as long as key geopolitical factors allow it. I look at the Middle East when I say this.

In Spain, the evolution has followed a pattern similar to that of Europe, but with significant particularities. The most marked increase in 2022 was largely due to the design of the electricity market, which generated a direct transfer of increases in gas prices to electric prices, also affecting the rest, to which fuel prices were added. This dynamic was not replicated in the same way in other countries, which placed us in a negative position in terms of price growth. This characteristic, however, favored an earlier and more pronounced reduction in general inflation, supported by policies that addressed the fundamental causes of the previous rise, such as the limitation on gas prices, among others.

Meanwhile, the rollercoaster of price fluctuations directly affected the purchasing power of the average wage. Although inflation began to gain strength in 2021, it was linked to specific and temporary factors that did not suggest the magnitude it would acquire a year later. Consequently, the planned salary increase for 2022 took place in a context that favored moderation: expectations remained anchored. Furthermore, the situation in 2021 was not conducive to a salary boost, given the temporary nature of a labor market that was still trying to overcome a complex situation. Everything materialized in a considerable negative surprise in inflation, not anticipated just a few months before, thus impacting real wages.

In Spain, due to the reasons mentioned, the evolution of these salaries initially suffered more than in the rest of Europe. The greater increase in prices at the beginning translated, logically, into a greater contraction in the purchasing power of these salaries. In the third quarter of 2022, real wages decreased at a year-on-year rate of 5%, mainly as a result of a price increase (8%) much higher than the increase in hourly wages (3%).

Belén Trincado Aznar

However, as soon as inflation began its path towards moderation, the opposite occurred with real wages. At this point, it is crucial to take a brief pause to better understand what happened and how we can interpret this process of recovery, albeit partial, of the purchasing power of salaries. As is known, much of the increase in prices in Spain was due to the pass-through of price increases in certain raw materials, especially those related to energy, and the domino effect that this triggered. This increase in prices, thus associated with imported products, led to a relative impoverishment of Spanish citizens compared to the rest of the world, resulting in a decrease in the purchasing power of our salaries.

However, this increase spread from imported prices to other sectors of the economy due to the contagion effect along the value chain. This caused not only the increase in fuel prices, but also in everyday products such as coffee with milk or croissants. However, the marked reduction in energy prices towards the end of 2022 and beginning of 2023, especially in gas, generated a clear improvement. It was like the change of tide that offered us the opportunity to recover some of the lost purchasing power.

Thus, in a column at the beginning of the year I mentioned that in 2023 there was the possibility of recovering part of the purchasing power in 2023 without the need to put excessive pressure on prices from the labor market. This, if it happened, would be answered for two reasons.

The first of them is obvious: the simple fall of certain prices causing the initial increase would have exactly the opposite effect to that observed during its rise, even if it were only partial. The second reason is less obvious and is related to resistance to falling certain prices.

Imagine that you visit your cafeteria where you usually have breakfast. I would bet that what they were charging you at the end of 2022 for a coffee was more than what they charged just a year before. The person in charge of the establishment would probably explain this increase by citing the general increase in prices, raw materials and, above all, the costs of supplies such as electricity or gas. Faced with this explanation, we would probably have nodded with resignation.

However, the bills these establishments face today may have increased for some products, but when it comes to supplies, they represent only a fraction of what was paid a few months ago. However, I would bet again that the price of latte, in all its rational and exuberant variations, has remained unchanged. This invariability, typical of services, limits the reduction of prices, even when part of the reasons that caused the initial increase disappeared.

It is evident that an improvement in the price of inputs, particularly energy, without a corresponding adjustment in final prices, creates a gap through which improvements in margins and wages could filter through. These improvements are feasible at the expense of a reduction in the rate of price decline, which occurs more slowly than desired, but does not necessarily intensify inflation.

Thus, the decrease in certain prices has helped, since the beginning of 2023, the improvement in real hourly wages, which is also driven by an increase in nominal wages, by incorporating a moderate adjustment in expectations for the year. . Favorable economic conditions, driven by the same reduction in energy prices, fostered dynamism at the beginning of the year that contributed to responding positively to demands for salary increases and the generation of new jobs with significantly higher salaries.

Thus, so far in 2023, we have managed to recover part of the purchasing power without generating excessive inflationary pressures. We will have to see what happens from now on. As long as imported prices remain above those before the start of the rise, we will not be able to recover all the lost purchasing power. However, part of it has already been done and inflation will not necessarily have been created with it.

