Many metals are needed for batteries, solar panels and wind turbines. On the path to a world without greenhouse gas emissions, the demand for metals will increase sixfold between now and 2040. There is concern in politics and society about the availability of the metals and the consequences of new mining activities.

But the assumption that the energy transition will require more energy-related mining is incorrect. Because (especially) coal is needed less, the total mining activity will actually decrease in the coming decades. That calculate researchers from Deloitte, Leiden University and TU Delft in the scientific journal Joule. The amount of energy-related mining will not only decrease in the long term, the analysis shows. The total demand for mining is also decreasing in the construction phase of the new energy system, which has just begun.

The calculation is made based on a number of assumptions. First, there is the annual demand for metals and coal. For this, the researchers rely on expectations from the International Energy Agency (IEA). They assume the scenario with the highest assumed demand for metals and coal within the path to net-zero emissions. In addition, the percentages of metals in the rock (the ore qualities) were examined, which translate the material demand into the amount of required mining activity.

They also take recycling into account. A relevant difference between mining for the fossil industry and that for new energy technologies is that the product of fossil mining is burned and therefore disappears. The metals that are extracted for applications within the energy transition will last longer and are expected to be increasingly recoverable. Two scenarios for recycling have been included, with the conservative variant assuming that recycling will hardly improve until 2050, and a less conservative variant with a steady increase in recycling.

The researchers conclude that coal will continue to dominate ore extraction for the entire energy system until 2030, and that after that the demand for batteries, solar panels and wind energy in particular will ensure that metals will predominate. Coal production will drop from 97 percent of total energy-related ore extraction now to 22 percent in 2050. The peak of ore extraction for new energy technologies is in 2045.

Electric vehicles

The vast majority of metals are extracted for electric vehicles, with ore extraction for that purpose growing by a factor of 55 between 2021 and 2050, compared to 13 and 9 times for solar and wind energy respectively.

The condition of the recycling makes a big difference in the long term. Improved recycling from 2035 onwards will require approximately one-third less energy-related mining activity than without improved recycling.

The metals involved differ per technology. Ore mining for electric vehicles is dominated by copper (60 to 70 percent), followed by nickel (20 to 30 percent). Of the metals extracted for solar panels, 80 percent is copper. Wind energy requires a few more different elements: 90 percent consists of copper, iron and zinc, and 10 percent is rare earth metals used in magnets that the turbines need.

One form of mining is more harmful to the environment than the other

There is one big but with this analysis: one mining industry is not the same as the other. The researchers make this comment right at the beginning of their publication. Each mineral from which metal is extracted requires very different mining activities, and one activity can have much more (damaging) influence than the other.

Ore quality in particular determines the impact of mining, the researchers write. The amount of water and energy required to extract the rock, the amount of chemicals used to extract the relevant metals and the amount of land disturbed are all strongly related to ore quality.