Ralf Fücks was head of the Green Party-affiliated Heinrich Böll Foundation. Now he is criticizing Economics Minister Robert Habeck's energy policy – and has a few ideas about what needs to change.

ZFirst the good news: the energy transition is gaining momentum. This applies at least to the electricity sector. In 2021, around 41 percent of electricity consumption in Germany was covered by renewable energies. In 2022 it was 46 percent. In the first half of 2023, their share rose to around 52 percent. Wind energy has replaced coal as the most important energy source.

The growth rates for wind power and solar systems are increasing. They have to: If renewables are to cover at least 80 percent of electricity consumption by 2030, as the law requires, their expansion speed must triple.