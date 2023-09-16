HIf you had asked farmer Bernd Starick five years ago whether he would give up his field for a solar park, he would have refused. Today he sees it differently. “For years there has been increasing uncertainty and cost pressure in agriculture. “You have to think completely new,” he says. Photovoltaic systems in the fields could stabilize businesses economically and ensure long-term predictable income. “That’s what we’re missing.”

Starick is on the board of the Neißetal farmers’ cooperative in Lusatia, an agricultural business in the south of Brandenburg near the Polish border. The farmer has now leased part of the 2,500 hectare area to the Lausitz energy company Leag. This has built a solar park on it. It was not easy for him to take land out of production. But on the corresponding areas – former mining areas with difficult soil quality – he had previously earned nothing from farming for ten years. The rest of his fields grow, among other things, wheat, rye and barley, corn and grasses.

Photovoltaics attractive on poor soils

Starick doesn’t want to say what he now earns on these once barren fields. But it is economically attractive. Experts report that farmers are sometimes lured with sums of 4,000 euros per hectare if they lease their land to a solar park operator. But even smaller amounts are often a multiple of what farmers normally earn from farming. Farmer Starick understands that not only he, but also many of his colleagues become weak – even if it comes at the expense of their actual job. “Many soils here in Brandenburg are not particularly good anyway; we have long, dry phases and fluctuating yields.”

As a rule, it is not farmers who build the solar parks, but rather companies and outside investors. There is often talk of a “gold rush,” says Jonas Böhm from the Thünen Institute for Business Administration. “Systems on agricultural land are particularly interesting because of the extremely low electricity production costs compared to other forms of electricity generation.” The installation and system costs are much lower than, for example, systems on the roof. And although there are sometimes approval hurdles: there are no problems with homeowners or tenants, statics or monument protection. Even if the acquisition costs have increased and the economic viability varies, most investments are worthwhile. The following applies: the bigger, the better.







Another plus point is the funding, which has changed in favor of solar parks with the 2023 Renewable Energy Act. According to Jonas Böhm, the hype can also be seen in the Federal Network Agency’s most recent tender, in which larger systems must take part in order to receive a guaranteed feed-in tariff. A volume of 1,950 megawatts was advertised, which was significantly oversubscribed at 2,869 megawatts. The size of the area used was around 2,000 hectares, which is the equivalent of more than 2,800 football fields. The biggest winners were projects in Bavaria.