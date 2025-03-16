The energy sector wins more than half of the compensation for sentences against the State

The Independent Fiscal Responsibility Authority (Airef) presented on Thursday a report in which it quantifies that “legislative errors” have cost the State 1,000 million euros on average per year in the last decade, and that it still has pending for compensating and returning just over 12,000 million in the coming years. In total, there are 21,530 million for judicial sentences against the administration to which we have to face all taxpayers at the moment, because the tax authority warns that more similar failures of the courts are about to arrive.

Something more than half of that amount, exactly 12,165 million – new according to Airef – comes from sentences related to the energy sector, such as compensation for the closure of the Castor gas warehouse, by the “hydraulic canon”, for the financing of the electric social bonus or by the Special Tax on Hydrocarbons. Payments for legislative errors that directly or indirectly benefit the oil, gas and electricity that operate in our country.

This outstanding weight of the energy sector in sentences against the State since 2014 is not a coincidence. It is a consequence and a new demonstration of the power of one of the most important pressure groups (lobbies) in Spain and in the European Union (EU) as a whole. A sector that has at your disposal a small battalion of senior officials in leave, to which, for example, it deployed to try to knock down the “gas stop” – or “Iberian exception” – that the government developed in 2022 to relieve the inflation crisis, as explained in this information.

The following business sector protagonist of the judicial compensation for legislative errors is that of telecos, with a sentence in favor of the set of operators and another one in particular of Telefónica, as can be seen in the graph of this issue. These sentences total about 3,000 million, a quarter that ‘won’ by energy. Another pair of courts of the courts, for 2,376 million, have to do with the Corporation Tax, which taxes the benefit of all companies.

Among the legislative errors and bad practices that have been appealed and that have sentences against, the fiscal authority highlights “the inappropriate use” of the Royal Decree-Lawes, as the PP government did in the Castor case or in the reform of the Corporate Tax; the “normative overreach”, as in the hydraulic canon, which has cost taxpayers 1,737 million; or the “omission of EU warnings of breaches of European regulations.”

In addition, Airef recalls that there are now in progress that can result in favor or against the State, which could aggravate the deficit (the imbalance between the income and expenses of the State) of the next years. “Legal actions against the State constitute a relevant fiscal risk,” regrets the tax authority.

“Recently, several unfavorable sentences have been issued for public administrations for which a high amount is expected, whose effect will be extended predictably to exercise 2024 and the following years. In addition, pending judicial risks persist due to the numerous ongoing processes, which could aggravate the deficit of the coming years, including international energy arbitrations, the contentious in the transport sector and tax issues still resolve in national and international courts, ”he says.

Hydrocarbons tax: the so -called “sanitary cent”

The Judgment of the Court of Justice of the European Union (TJUE) of February 27, 2014 declared that the IVMDH, applied between January 2002 and December 2012, was contrary to the Law of the European Union. This tribute, known as “sanitary cent”, had as its main objective to raise funds to finance public health.

As a result of this sentence, in 2014 there was a higher deficit of 1,671 million euros, assumed by the central administration.

264 million to Endesa

The National Court Judgment of February 12, 2020 (ROJ 1045/2020) partially estimated the appeal presented by Endesa regarding the undue application of a system of remuneration of the remuneration of the electrical energy sold by physical bilateral contracts, established by the ITC/3315/2007 order.

The amount was 264 million for the patrimonial responsibility of the administration for damages.

Castor case

Compensation for the closure of the Castor Gas Warehouse In December 2017, the Constitutional Court declared the Royal Decree-Law void that established an urgent compensation for 1,350 million to the promoter of the Castor gas warehouse, for its closure in 2013. This compensation, financed by Enagás with loans from Caixabank, Bankia and Banco Santander, had to have a repercut of the gas for 30 years.

This Court considered that a situation of extraordinary and urgent need that justified the use of a royal-law instead of using an ordinary law for the payment of compensation had not attended, violating article 86.1 of the Constitution. As a consequence, the banks demanded from the State the return of the 1,350 million advanced. Finally, the Supreme Court Judgment 3324/2020, of October 27, acknowledged to the banks the right to collect that amount, forcing the State to assume its patrimonial responsibility.

Hydraulic canon

The Supreme Court Judgment 513/2021, of April 15, declared void a part of Royal Decree 198/2015 that regulates the fee for use of continental waters for the production of electricity in intercommune demarcations, for being contrary to the Spanish legal system. The amount associated with this ruling amounted to 1,737 million euros and was recorded in 2021.

Electric Social Bonus

The legislative error in the case of the marketers who had financed the electric social bonus was to collide with the 2009/72/EC Directive. The Court recognized the right of companies to be compensated by the most interesting amounts, discounting any amount affecting the final consumer.

However, doubts arose about whether the marketing companies of the free market had transferred these costs to consumers, while regulated marketers, whose income is regulated, were out of doubt.

In the second and third quarter of 2024, the Supreme Court was pronounced in favor of the commercializers of the free market, confirming its right to be compensated, since the impact of costs to the final consumer is not proven. Regarding the impact derived from these sentences, an amount of 366 million was charged in 2022. The State Administration account 2023 includes a provision of 276 million for the compensation that would correspond to compensation for the commercializers of the free market. Therefore, the total amount could amount to 642 million.

Special Hydrocarbons Tax

The Supreme Court Judgment of September 20, 2024 declared illegal the autonomic stretch of the hydrocarbons tax corresponding to the period from 2013 to 2018. The ruling concluded that the tax was contrary to the right of the European Union.

It is necessary to determine the economic amount derived from this judgment and the moment in which it will be reflected in the national accounting deficit. In 2023, the Government estimated an effect of up to 6,500 million for this sentence, a figure that corresponds to the total collection that the Autonomous Communities had, which established that autonomic type, in all the years in which it was in force.

In addition to the judicial victories, the energy sector has benefited recently by some parliamentary votes while obtaining record benefits, in full price crisis, and receives aid and subsidies Milmillonarios for the ‘green’ transition.

In January of this 2025, the partners of the Eaj PNV and Juns coalition government confirmed in the Congress of Deputies their rejection of the extension to the “temporary” tax on energy. The nationalist rights joined the PP, Vox and UPN against the extension of the tax at the benefits of Repsol, Cepsa or Naturgy, which means that the ‘public coffers’ will stop entering about 1,000 million.

Junts also agreed with the PP suspension of the 7% tax to the generation of electricity, although the government has managed to save it. This tax is designed to pay the pending millmillionaire debt with electric companies for years, the famous rate deficit, which is currently around 7,000 million.