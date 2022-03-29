The Ministers of Energy in Saudi Arabia and the UAE warned that mixing politics with energy security will lead to a recession in the global economy and increase tension and poverty, noting that “there are those who mix politics and energy, and this has a negative impact.”

The two ministers considered that “it is not possible to ask for something and its opposite at the same time. Our goal is to maintain market stability, and if we ask any country to leave OPEC, we will raise prices.”

In detail, Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman Al Saud said during a key session held yesterday at the World Summit of Governments, under the title “Is the world ready for the post-oil phase?” “The missiles that targeted the kingdom recently affect the lives and safety of individuals, and are reflected in our ability to supply the world with oil, and we and our friends in the UAE are doing our best, but it is difficult to do this alone.”

He added, “We, as the Gulf Cooperation Council, fulfill our obligations, but everyone must adhere to the same, otherwise it is normal for energy security to be affected.”

On the position of “OPEC Plus” from Russia, in light of the war on Ukraine, the Saudi Energy Minister said that “Russia produces about 10% of the world’s oil, and it is also a major source of gas, so it is natural for the world to be affected if its contributions are lost,” adding that “Saudi Arabia And the Emirates voted clearly when it was necessary to announce a political position. As for (OPEC), we leave politics outside the building, so that we can deal together.”

He continued, “Those who launched missiles at Saudi Arabia and the UAE receive training and funding, and are supplied with weapons, from a member state of (OPEC), yet the organization remains far from any political differences.”

He said: “We and the UAE represent the two best models in dealing with market conditions and the energy file. In general, we have not lost our focus, and we are clearly maintaining our path towards renewable energy. And we say to others: Come to the Gulf countries, and watch what we do in our country of growth and prosperity, and learn from our experience.

For his part, the Minister of Energy and Infrastructure, Suhail bin Muhammad Al Mazrouei, said, “Everyone hoped to recover from the (Covid-19) pandemic, and suddenly there was an obsession related to energy security, in light of what the world is currently witnessing, and there is no doubt that there is concern Who can bear the cost, and an urgent need for more financial resources.”

Al Mazrouei called for politics to be completely separated from the energy production file, as “some people confuse the two, and this would affect the cost of production, and then might lead to a recession in the global economy.”

He pointed out that “the fears, about six months ago, were limited to the sustainability of oil and energy production, but we are currently talking about energy security, which may threaten food security, contribute to the spread of poverty, and the tendency of people to extremism by joining terrorist groups.”

Regarding the position on Russia, Al-Mazrouei said: “We have one mission, which is not to include politics in the organization’s work. Our goal is to calm the markets and provide the necessary production.”

He stressed that “the exit of any member from (OPEC) will negatively affect the volume of production, and cause consumer suffering, so how do you ask us for something and its opposite, you ask for calming prices on the one hand, and the exit of a member on the other hand.”

He continued: “We cannot decide to the world from which side it buys its oil, as this is a right guaranteed to each party, but we do what is required of us. We have witnessed wars and crises, but we have not deviated from our course.”

On the future of oil prices, Al Mazrouei said, “It is difficult to predict this in light of the discussion with Iran over its nuclear program, and the ambiguity of the future of investment in renewable energy.”

security and economic challenges

The President of the Kurdistan Regional Government, Masrour Barzani, said that “the problem in the current tension is related to security and economic challenges, as energy security directly affects food security, and it is natural in light of the spread of poverty that the security of the region becomes in danger.” He added: “We must take into account the interests of our people, because the reason people cooperate with terrorist organizations is their sense of injustice resulting from poverty and need.”



