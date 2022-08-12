Shop windows with lights in shops in the center of Murcia, on Wednesday, after 10 p.m. / Ros Caval / AGM

The Minister for the Ecological Transition, Teresa Ribera, announced fines starting at 60,000 euros for those who fail to comply with the energy saving measures that came into force yesterday, which will require inspection and sanctioning work that in the Region of Murcia no one seems willing to to assume.

The Ministry placed in the hands of the community