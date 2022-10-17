For my great friend Ernesto Cordero, for the departure of Don Ernesto.

I do not know where President López Obrador got the information that the United States had agreed not to advance in the panel of controversies due to the violations of TMEC What has our government done in the energy field. I don’t know if it was a statement, like many in the morning, which is intended simply to distract, if they are misinforming the President, or if we continue in this logic of handling other data, now even in such a sensitive issue as the trade relationship with the United States.

What is clear is that the government of Joe Biden cannot resign from the dispute panel without reaching any agreement, because it is claimed by several of the main companies in your country by Democratic and Republican legislators and, above all, because it would go against their own energy schedule.

Biden is not Trump and it is not going to shout about the differences, some of them profound, that it maintains with the López Obrador administration, but from there to giving up one of its main policies, energy reconversion, and turning its back on its companies and legislators, there is a distance enormous.

A few days ago, the White House presented its national security strategy, there little space is devoted to Mexico, but in the Western Hemisphere chapter, issues related to our country and the energy issue are indirectly addressed. The document says that “addressing the climate crisis and taking advantage of the dynamism of the region will be essential for our economy and we will use mitigation and adaptation efforts to promote a sustainable economy. Restore and protect forest ecosystems, including by promoting trade and investment in energy to achieve a collective target of 70 percent of installed renewable energy capacity

in the region’s electricity sector by 2030… to expand access

financing projects, attracting private investment in clean energy infrastructure, and improving local capacity to assess, plan, predict, mitigate, and respond

to extreme weather events and related risks in a changing climate.

Of course, there is also talk of security, of the challenges of organized crime, of the trade war with China and Russia, of regional and global cybersecurity. But the energy issue is seen as a central chapter for the national security of the United States. There would be no reason to give up the controversy with Mexico, its main trading partner and where there are millionaire investments in the sector, two countries that have a trade agreement that has been in force for more than a quarter of a century, less than a month from the midterm elections in the American Union.

A spokesman for the United States trade office assured that “at this time, we seek to engage constructively with Mexico through consultations and will continue to work towards a mutually acceptable resolution that addresses our concerns in energy … in the event that the consultations do not address our concerns. , the United States can request a panel to resolve the matter.” The consultations should have concluded the same day that the Secretary of the Economy, Tatiana Clouthier, resigned, but apparently at the meeting in Washington the two governments decided to prolong the negotiations to try to reach to an agreement, but from there to saying that that country resigned from the dispute panel there is a huge distance.

Because in addition, that waiting period could have been opened by the changes in the Mexican negotiators. Basically, the one who leads this negotiation is, until now, Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard, very distant indeed from Tatiana Clouthier, but President López Obrador decided to make several incomprehensible moves in a negotiation dynamic.

First, he appointed the former director of the SAT, Raquel Buenrostro, in Economy, who is not particularly a negotiator and less so in commercial matters, where she has never worked. Raquel decided to change the entire team of the secretariat, including the main specialist that the López Obrador administration had in this area, and practically the only one left in the government that had participated in the TMEC negotiation, the undersecretary Luz María de la Mora . In his place, Alejandro Encinas Nájera, son of the Undersecretary of the Interior, was appointed, a talented young man but without the remotest experience in that and in many other issues, but even less so to lead a negotiation as specialized and delicate as that of energy. at the TMEC.

I imagine that the idea that the US negotiators must have got is that the Mexican government does not want to reach any agreement. And I am afraid they are not wrong. Buenrostro and Encinas Jr., undoubtedly comply with that presidential maxim of “90 percent loyalty and 10 percent experience” in the transcendental area in which they will work. His designation is an ideological message, not a commercial one.

We recommend you read:

The cost of toughening the energy negotiation and the appointment of officials unrelated to the issue to take charge of it, will end up being very costly for the country. Because the United States may have friends, but above all it has interests. And they are not going to abandon the energy conflict simply to please the López Obrador administration.