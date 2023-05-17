Wednesday, May 17, 2023, 6:03 p.m.

















The journalist from LA VERDAD from Cartagena Antonio López received this Wednesday in Madrid the Energy of the Future Award of the XXXIII Energy Awards, granted by the Spanish Energy Club (Enerclub), chaired by the CEO of Iberdrola, Mario Ruiz- Tagle. This private, non-profit entity, made up of companies and professionals from the energy sector, positively valued the articles by Antonio López related to the investments made by companies in the Escombreras Valley to produce decarbonized energy. López received the award from the General Director of Digital Transformation and member of Repsol’s executive committee, Juan Abascal.

The awards ceremony took place at the Intercontinental hotel in Madrid, with the assistance of the Minister for the Ecological Transition, Teresa Ribera. Other winners are the former president of Red Eléctrica de España, Paulina Beato; as well as the journalists Luis Montoto, Sara Ledo, Alberto Sanz, Marcos Navarro, Ana Tuñas, Paula María Álvarez, Paloma Lamadrid, Noelia Alonso and Vicente Vallés.