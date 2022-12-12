Birol said, “Europe may face a gas shortage over the next year if Russia further cuts its European supplies.”

The European continent is suffering from a severe energy crisis due to the Russian-Ukrainian crisis and the sanctions imposed by the West on Moscow.

For her part, the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, called for turning the joint purchase of natural gas into a reality after Russia failed to blackmail Europe with the gas weapon, as she said, stressing that the European Union still faces a shortage in gas supplies during the year 2023.

The President of the European Commission confirmed that she is confident in the bloc’s ability to secure the required quantities of liquefied natural gas.

Gas prices have risen in Europe this year after Russia cut gas shipments following the outbreak of the crisis in Ukraine, which led to higher fuel costs and inflation growth.

The European Union countries have been debating for months about whether to set a ceiling on gas prices, but they have not bridged the gap in the divergent views so far.