The International Energy Agency said in its monthly report, Thursday, that its expectations in 2024 for the growth of global oil demand have increased by 130,000 barrels per day, raising the expected increase in demand during the coming year to 1.1 million barrels per day.

The agency also reduced its expectations for growth in global oil demand during the year 2023 by 90,000 barrels per day, to 2.3 million barrels per day, compared to 2.4 million barrels in its expectations last November.

The Energy Agency explained that evidence is increasing of a slowdown in global oil demand, reducing global demand growth expectations in the fourth quarter of this year by about 400,000 barrels per day.