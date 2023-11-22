The Cuban Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs, Carlos Fernández de Cossío, demanded that the United States, through his Deputy Undersecretary of Defense for Western Hemisphere Affairs, Daniel Erikson, respect bilateral migration agreements. The Cuban official urged his counterpart to restore non-migrant visa processing at the US embassy in Havana and highlighted the importance of comprehensive compliance with bilateral migration agreements.

On November 14, representatives of the governments of Cuba and the United States met in Havana to address the irregular migration situation from the island. This meeting is the second on irregular migration since Joe Biden assumed the presidency in 2021 and occurs at a time of intensification of bilateral relations and growing migration pressure for the United States.

The meeting, the fourth since April 2022, concluded with the reaffirmation of Cuba’s willingness to continue talks on migration matters. Although the usefulness of these dialogues was recognized, it was emphasized that much work remains to be done to achieve regular, safe and orderly migration between both countries. The event aimed to analyze compliance with bilateral agreements on immigration matters.

Cuban Vice Minister Carlos Fernández de Cossío committed to continuing efforts to reduce illegal migration
Photo: Cuban Foreign Ministry

Cuba commits to taking measures to reduce migration

Fernández de Cossío expressed Cuba’s willingness to comply with current agreements, but he also expressed concern about US measures that, according to him, encourage the illegal migration of Cubans to that country. He denounced the impact of the US blockade against Cuba, the island’s inclusion on the list of State sponsors of terrorism and the validity of the Cuban Adjustment Act as factors that motivate emigration.

In a press conference, the Cuban official stated that, for the United States, Destabilizing Cuba remains a priority, even above the protection of its borders in immigration matters. He also pointed to preferential treatment for Cubans who enter irregularly and the Cuban Adjustment Act as incentives for irregular migration.

The U.S. and Cuban governments have held a series of talks on migration in recent years. In 2023, the two governments announced that they had agreed on a new plan to facilitate the processing of Cuban immigrant visa applications in Havana. However, relations between the United States and Cuba remain complex and migration remains an issue of tension between the two countries.