Enerfip, the European crowdfunding platform specialized in renewable energy projects, has announced that in January 2025 the firm has reached the figure of 600 million euros raised since its launch in 2014. «The last ten years confirm the significant impact of Enerfip in the energy transition. With more than 500 funded projects, the platform has contributed to avoiding the emission of 300,000 tons of CO₂, figures that demonstrate the transformative power of private investment in the fight against climate change,” they said in a statement.

«The projects financed through the platform focus mainly on the generation of renewable energy. However, they also cover key sectors such as sustainable mobility, energy efficiency, energy storage, hydrogen and various innovations related to the ecological transition. Enerfip’s geographical expansion strengthens its ability to promote the transition towards a sustainable energy model in Europe,” they added.

The company, thus, highlights its position of strength in the Spanish market, which it reached at the end of 2022. «In 2024, the platform has managed to triple its financing volume in Spain and Portugal, reaching 33 million euros, compared to the 11 million registered the previous year. This growth highlights the commitment of Enerfip with the energy transition and its support for local companies in the implementation of renewable energies,” they said.

Among the milestones that the company highlights, they point out that in April 2024 they published their first impact report, which sheds light on their economic, social and ecological commitments. “From the beginning, the company has been committed to corporate, environmental and civic responsibility, acting daily to promote human rights, environmental protection and transparency,” they commented.









Likewise, at the end of 2023 they launched Enerfip Gestión, a management company dedicated to raising investment funds to promote the ecological transition. This initiative is aimed at both professionals and individuals, providing long-term financing for promoters of sustainable projects, with investments ranging between 2 and 10 million euros. In addition, the funds are designed to be accessible from 1,000 euros.