Russian President Vladimir Putin said Tuesday that the Ukrainian counteroffensive is suffering “catastrophic” losses, just as kyiv claims its first advances.

It is the second time since last Friday that the Russian president affirms that his army is repelling the counteroffensive prepared by Ukraine for months, with the support of Western weapons.

“Their losses are approaching a level that we could describe as catastrophic,” he declared.

Putin during a meeting with journalists covering the conflict, in which he assured that Russian material losses “are ten times less.”

According to him, kyiv lost “about 25 percent, or maybe 30 percent, of the equipment” the Westerners supplied, so that 160 tanks and more than 360 armored vehicles were out of service.

On the Russian side, he admitted the loss of 54 tanks, some of them repairable. These data have not been able to be verified with independent sources because Russia communicates very little about its own losses.

(Also read: The counteroffensive advances: Ukraine claims the reconquest of three towns in the east)

Among other things, Putin spoke about the Ukrainian counteroffensive and about Russian weapons.

According to Putin, Ukraine launched its “large-scale” counteroffensive on June 4 in various sectors of the front.

The president cited two areas in the south and one in the east, without mentioning Bakhmut. “The enemy was not successful in any of those areas,” Putin said.

According to military analysts, Ukraine has not yet launched the bulk of its forces in this counteroffensive, and is now testing the front line, looking for weak points among the Russian forces. These operations seem to focus on three axes: Bakhmut, Vugledar (southeast) and Orijiv (south).

Putin nonetheless acknowledged that Russian troops in Ukraine lack sufficient high-precision munitions and drones.

The leader admitted that Russia could have prepared “better” to repel artillery fire and drone attacks launched from Ukraine against Russian areas near the border in recent weeks, which forced the evacuation of thousands of civilians.

(Also: The strategies with which Ukraine could recover territory conquered by Russia)

Russia’s future plans

The Russian president also assured this Tuesday that the future offensives of the Russian Army will depend on the potential of his enemy. when the current counteroffensive on the eastern and southern front ends.

“Everything will depend on the potential that exists when the so-called counteroffensive ends. That is the key,” he said in his meeting with the group of war correspondents in the Kremlin.

Putin stressed that he is considering “several plans”, although he immediately assured that they are secret and that they will take into account “the catastrophic losses” that kyiv is suffering.

Russian President Vladimir Putin (C) chairs a meeting with Russian war journalists in Moscow.

“We will see what the situation is. And starting from that we will take the next steps,” he said in response to the question of whether Moscow is preparing its own offensive.

He insisted that Ukraine cannot forever count on weapons support from the West, from which kyiv has asked for more tanks, anti-missile batteries and also F-16 fighters. The United States “appears like it’s not afraid of (an escalation). Instead, there are a lot of reasonable people out there who don’t want to take things to World War III, where there will be no victors, including the US,” he said.

And he assured that the Leopard 2 tanks supplied by European countries and the American Bradley armored vehicles “burn beautifully.”

About the Kakhovka dam

The Russian president also blamed Ukraine for having “deliberately” bombarded the Kakhovka dam last week with Himars missiles. with which they caused their destruction.

“They deliberately and repeatedly attacked the Kajovka hydroelectric dam with Himars (missiles),” he said, noting that “the Ukrainian side strove to achieve” the destruction of the dam.

However, he avoided being conclusive regarding what happened, indicating that the Russian side “did not detect large explosions before the dam was destroyed”, for which reason he did not rule out that the installation was mined beforehand, or that it was a blow. of low magnitude that served as a catalyst for the rupture.

(You can read: Evacuees, dead animals and power outages: balance of dam failure in Ukraine)

This is what flooded areas look like after the overflow of the dam in Ukraine.

The Russian president stated that Russia was not interested in the destruction of the dam as this has caused serious damage to the Ukrainian territories controlled by the Russian side.

Regarding the Russian efforts to alleviate the consequences of the floods caused by the destruction of the dam, he stated that “the Emergencies Ministry works there very actively” together with the military and local authorities.

He described the ecological damage caused to this area as “serious”, since “cemeteries and slaughterhouse dumps were flooded.”

Russia weighs leaving grain deal

The president also referred to the grain export agreement and stated that was studying the possibility of leaving the agreement that allows Ukraine to export its grains from Black Sea ports.

The president accused Ukraine of using the safe paths established by the agreement to “launch maritime drones.”

At the meeting, a military blogger said that many Russian soldiers on the front lines did not understand why Moscow was keeping that agreement in place. “Probably the guys who are fighting are not clear why we are letting grains pass, and I understand them,” Putin said.

We are not doing it for Ukraine, but for friendly countries in Africa and Latin America.

(Keep reading: Who benefits from dam failure Ukraine and Russia blame each other for?)

“We do not do it for Ukraine, but for friendly countries in Africa and Latin America. Because the grains go first and foremost to the poorest countries in the world,” he added.

The grain pact, mediated by the UN, was renewed on successive occasions since it was first signed in July 2022 and its current validity extends until July 17.

Russia, hit by Western sanctions since the start of its military offensive in Ukraine, has repeatedly threatened to withdraw from the deal, demanding guarantees for its own fertilizer exports.

INTERNATIONAL WRITING

*With AFP and EFE