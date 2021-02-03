Nor to the game of Barça, nor to Messi He seemed to be negatively influenced by the detailed information in The world of the crack contract. Moreover, before the Athletic There was a change that we have all seen beyond the tactics, the technique, the changes or the line-up: the way in which the players celebrated the goals. A communion, a shared joy, that only happens in well-matched changing rooms. The winning streak of nine consecutive games has been blessed glory for a team that seemed to be in decomposition, lost disoriented, but that click in which everyone congratulates each other, looks at each other or makes a love, a pat on the back, it also has to do with having a common goal that is often related to the cohesion of a group in the face of an outside enemy. I’m not saying it, he admitted it yesterday Koeman: “If there is one thing that hurts a player, as a coach, staff and team we protect and defend them, it is the most important thing. When things go against, it may be that they are more united in the dressing room.”

Players make a pineapple after scoring a goal.

Messi has been damaged by the information about his contract because it is clear that whoever has leaked it has an interest in harming him, in that we take our hands to our heads because of the figures and stratospheric clauses and more in a context of pandemic and in a economic crisis that threatens to devour us all except the pharmaceutical companies, the manufacturers of masks and hydroalcoholic gels. Someone wants to hurt him and in this situation the team responded as a team. Uniting in the face of a real or imagined outside enemy is older than coughing and there are coaches who have taken oil out of it. It is not the case of Koeman, who rows as best he can without a president, with the star without renewal and after the burofax, with a Tusquets that he did not call the elections in December when it was the only thing he had to do and without being signed to a central that he has been asking for since August. The suspicion is that the enemy is at home, at the club. The latest evidence is that they have responded as a group, protecting themselves, taking care of themselves. And that is good news for Barça.