Deputy Gurulev: The number of Russian Armed Forces has been increased to conduct the SVO

The decision to increase the size of the Russian Armed Forces (AF) was made by President Vladimir Putin to form new units to participate in the special military operation (SVO). This was reported on his Telegram channel by deputy, member of the State Duma Defense Committee Andrei Gurulev.

“This is necessary in order to create new units and formations to conduct a special operation,” he said. The general also explained that new formations are currently being formed from volunteers who have signed a contract with the Russian Defense Ministry. “It’s simple, let’s not panic,” Gurulev summed up.

The Russian Armed Forces will grow to 1.5 million fighters

On September 16, Putin increased the number of personnel in the country’s Armed Forces by almost 180 thousand people – to 2,389,000 people, of which 1,500,000 people are military personnel. The decree of the head of state comes into force on December 1, 2024.

The enemy is advancing, I say figuratively. We need to strengthen our positions. Considering what the enemy is doing, it means they decided that we need to add personnel. The General Staff has calculated everything. I believe that this will be enough to keep the borders locked Victor Zavarzin Member of the State Duma Defense Committee

The head of state also instructed the Russian government to provide for the allocation of funds from the federal budget, which are necessary for the implementation of the decree, for the Ministry of Defense.

Earlier, MP Andrey Kolesnik emphasized that the current size of the army corresponds to the “peacetime” norm. Now, he said, the country is facing new challenges.

Russia’s army will become the second largest in the world

The increase in the number of the Russian Armed Forces will allow it to overtake the armies of India and the United States, whose numbers are 1.44 million and 1.32 million people, respectively. The Russian army will rise to second place and will be inferior only to the Chinese Armed Forces (2.03 million people).

The number of the Russian Armed Forces was increased so that we would have a modern contract army, based on the experience of conducting a special military operation in Ukraine and operations in Syria, as well as military operations of the Russian fleet Andrey Kolesnikdeputy

According to the Global Firepower portal, the Russian army is currently divides fourth place in the world in terms of the number of military personnel – 1,320,000 people. The same number of military personnel are in the troops of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK). Also in the top ten of the rating are the armies of Ukraine, Pakistan, Iran, South Korea and Vietnam. At the same time, analysts explain that this refers specifically to the number of soldiers ready for combat, without taking into account those discharged into the reserve.