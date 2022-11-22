The Roads and Transport Authority in Dubai has achieved a new record added to the balance of the Emirate of Dubai, by entering the Guinness Book of Records for the longest continuous cycle path in the world, which is the Al Qudra bicycle path, which has a length of 80.6 km, surpassing the world record set during the year 2020 with a length of 33 km.

And the Guinness World Records representative announced at the beginning of the track in the Al Qudra area in the southeast of the Emirate of Dubai that the Al Qudra bicycle path is the longest continuous bicycle path in the world.

The Executive Director of the Traffic and Roads Agency, Maitha bin Uday, revealed that the marble plaque engraved with the Guinness World Records logo has been installed at the starting point of the Al Qudra cycling track near Al Qudra’s “Last Exit”, where the phrases engraved on it refer to the length of the path and the RTA logo. Achievement agency.

Upon receiving the Guinness Certificate from the regional representative of the encyclopedia, Bin Aday affirmed the authority’s commitment to the directives of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council, who launched the “Dubai Bicycle-Friendly City” strategy, noting that the total length of bicycle paths In Dubai, it reached about 542 kilometers in the first quarter of this year 2022, and the authority plans to raise this number to 819 kilometers by the end of 2026.

She stated that the advantages of the Al Qudra cycling track not only come from being the longest in the world, but also that it is characterized by its design according to the highest levels of safety and security, and is equipped with all indicative signs and ground signs, and traverses a wide area of ​​​​sand dunes and water lakes, which makes it the most attractive and preferred for professionals and riding enthusiasts. Cyclists from all over the world, and the track extends over a wide area in the Al Qudra area, estimated at 188 square kilometres.

She explained that the Al Qudra path is connected without interruption, from which branch paths for bicycles branch out, with a length of 135 km along with the original path, equipped with emergency contact phones distributed over 30 points along the path, in addition to shaded places where seating is available, restaurants, toilets, and bicycle rental shops. .

The scenery on the Al Qudra cycling path has attractive tourist and natural views, and it is considered one of the best camping places and attracts large numbers of individuals, especially cycling enthusiasts and professionals.