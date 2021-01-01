On New Year’s Eve at 11 p.m. local time, the last chapter in the Brexit saga came to an end in London. Great Britain has now also left the EU’s internal market and the customs union with the Community. While British Prime Minister Boris Johnson spoke of a “great moment” in his New Year’s address, little of the turning point was initially felt in practice.

Even if additional customs formalities will apply to both sides in the future, the feared chaos in the south of England and at the French port of Calais did not materialize. The acid test in the implementation of the post-Brexit agreement is likely to come at the beginning of January, when goods traffic across the English Channel is expected to increase again after the holidays.

According to the trade agreement between the EU and Great Britain negotiated on Christmas Eve, there should not be any tariffs between the two sides in the future either. However, British exporters will in future have to provide evidence of product and food standards. A “Smart Border” system, which provides for advance declarations to customs on the EU side, makes things easier.

On Friday at the Welsh port of Holyhead, it became clear that additional waiting times can still be expected in the future. There, the necessary documents were missing for goods being transported in the direction of the EU member Ireland; the deliveries had to be stopped.

Gibraltar is now part of the Schengen area

Meanwhile, since Thursday it has definitely been ruled out that there will soon be permanent chaos in the south of the Iberian Peninsula at the border crossings between Spain and Gibraltar, which belongs to Great Britain. Just in time for the end of the year, London and Madrid signed an agreement according to which Gibraltar will be part of the Schengen area.

Within the EU’s Schengen area, the control-free transition normally applies to citizens crossing the borders. In the case of Gibraltar, this means that the 15,000 people from Spain who commute to the monkey rock every day will not be checked in the future either.

In the 2016 EU referendum, Johnson promised the British that they would regain control of their own affairs. In fact, according to the trade agreement with the EU, Great Britain will no longer be bound by the case law of the European Court of Justice (ECJ).

With the regulation for Gibraltar, however, London is giving up some of the responsibilities. Because the membership of the British exclave in the Schengen area happens under the supervision of Spain. In addition, British people flying from London to Gibraltar will in future have to show a passport upon arrival.

Even the “Sun” is holding back on the final Brexit

In Great Britain, at least the Brexit-friendly tabloid “Daily Express” did not stop such details from having the British flag on the front page on New Year’s Day. The newspaper “Sun”, which had also repeatedly spoken out in favor of Brexit, was comparatively cautious. The paper did not dedicate its title to Brexit, but rather to the corona pandemic.

In Scotland there was definitely a hangover on day one after leaving the internal market and the customs union. It fits the mood in the region north of Hadrian’s Wall that the celebrations for the “Hogmanay”, the traditional end of the year, only took place virtually due to the Corona.

Many people in Scotland, where a majority voted in favor of remaining in the community in the 2016 referendum, look sadly at the final farewell to the EU. The First Minister of Scotland, Nicola Sturgeon, announced on Twitter at the turn of the year that Scotland would be “back soon” in the European Union.

Sturgeon hopes for an absolute majority in parliamentary elections

Sturgeon is betting that their Scottish National Party (SNP) will win an absolute majority in the regional elections next May and then also win an independence referendum. According to a poll, 58 percent of Scots are currently in favor of their region’s independence from London.

However, whether a return of Scotland to the EU is actually feasible via an independence referendum depends on many imponderables. For one thing, it is unclear whether the Scots – Brexit or not – would actually speak out in favor of economic independence from the United Kingdom at the moment of truth.

In 2014, a referendum in favor of the Union with London resulted. In addition, Prime Minister Johnson refused to give the necessary approval for a repeat of the 2014 independence referendum.

However, Johnson had to take note of a decision of its own in terms of Brexit in the immediate family. Stanley Johnson, the Prime Minister’s father, wants to apply for French citizenship. The 80-year-old, who previously represented the British Conservatives in the European Parliament, said that he wanted to maintain a connection with the EU. Johnson’s sister Rachel is also considering becoming a French citizen.