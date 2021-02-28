Currently, many sugar substitutes are presented on store shelves, of different composition and taste. She told about which of them are the safest on Sunday, February 28, in an interview with radio Sputnik endocrinologist at the Moscow State University clinic, candidate of medical sciences Zukhra Pavlova.

For those who, for various reasons, want to limit the amount of sugar in their diet, she advised erythritol, stevia and sucralose. The first two of them are natural, the doctor specified.

“Stevia is 300 times sweeter than sugar, so literally two drops in a glass of water or coffee – and it turns out very sweet, calorie-free and without any effect on carbohydrate metabolism,” said the endocrinologist.

However, some consumers complain about the bitter herbal taste of stevia. Therefore, the sweetener stevioside was developed, it is made from the same raw materials as stevia, but there is no bitterness in it, the specialist explained.

Unlike erythritol and stevia, sucralose is an artificial product. Nevertheless, according to the endocrinologist, it is so harmless that it is allowed even for pregnant women and babies.

In addition, Pavlova, explained whether sodas with reduced or zero sugar content could be a safe alternative to regular sugary soda. She spoke about a study by American scientists who, for six months, gave different groups of patients a liter of water a day, regular Coca-Cola, Coca-Cola Light, or a liter of milk.

“In the Coca-Cola Light group, everything was much happier than in the group where they drank regular Coca-Cola, but the visceral fat, the one from which all metabolic catastrophes begin, has grown significantly on Coca-Cola Light,” she said. she. So, the endocrinologist concluded, such diet soda is not a safe alternative.

