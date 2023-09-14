She named the ten most harmful carbohydrate products in her Telegram– channel famous endocrinologist Zuhra Pavlova. She especially highlighted various jams and preserves, which often contain more sugar than berries. The expert advises replacing them with fresh seasonal berries.

Next on the list were yoghurts with any fillings, containing a lot of sugar, and various baked goods. In addition to sugar, it contains a lot of fat. The doctor also included white bread, which contains extremely few nutrients and an excess of carbohydrates, into the same category.

In last place was honey. The endocrinologist explained that it contains a whole mixture of various sugars. She called this product a sugar bomb.

