The main ways to combat excessive sweating in an interview with Moslenta were named by the endocrinologist of the Budu online health management service Elena Zyablova.

“In the fight against excessive sweating, regardless of the cause, antiperspirants can help, as they block excessive sweating. Sometimes local injections of botulinum toxin are used (for example, in the armpits), it blocks the work of the sweat glands. However, such injections should be done regularly, since the effect disappears over time and only after examination by a doctor in order to exclude possible contraindications, ”the doctor explained.

The specialist also said that excessive sweating is called hyperhidrosis. Its cause may be an increase in the number of sweat glands, heredity, stress, as well as various diseases, including endocrine ones.

Sweating is affected by the level of sex hormones, it can be during pregnancy, different phases of the menstrual cycle, with changes in hormonal levels during perimenopause, the expert said.

To get rid of hyperhidrosis (or minimize its manifestations), you need to contact a therapist who will give a referral to the necessary specialist doctors. Doctors will prescribe examinations to determine the root cause of excessive sweating and prescribe the necessary treatment, Zyablova concluded.

