Whether in Myanmar, Bangladesh or India: members of the Muslim Rohingya ethnic group cannot feel safe anywhere.

Mohammad Shafiq looks older than 36 years with his furrowed face. He comes from a family of rice farmers in western Myanmar. And he is a Rohingya, a member of a Muslim minority that is subject to violence and persecution. The Rohingya are considered illegal invaders in Myanmar, are not recognized as citizens and are stateless. Or as Shafiq says: “We have no rights in our country.”

Even in his childhood, he experienced how Rohingya were victims of violence at the hands of the Buddhist majority population. Fighting escalated in 2012 after some Rohingya were accused of raping a Buddhist woman. Black smoke rose over the fields as Rohingya huts burned to the ground. Entire villages were razed to the ground. “Our homeland was burning, so we fled,” says Shafiq, “we saved our lives.” Like many Rohingya, he and his family fled across a border river into Bangladesh.