Party rave The illegal party that has been held in Ivars de Noguera (Lleida) since last Saturday continues but has ended the patience of the Mossos d’Esquadra unions who are demanding that the Interior Order immediate action to put an end to this illegal party in which they have 300 people participated and resulted in five agents being treated at the hospital after a confrontation at an access control. This Wednesday, a hundred attendees continue to dance while dozens of agents control access to the rave without, for the moment, giving orders to act immediately.

On May 29, the Generalitat police officers received an internal communication from the Interior setting out the protocol for action before raves. EL PAÍS has had access to this document and among the measures it orders stands out: “In the event that the illegal event takes place in an open-air space and seriously endangers, in a concrete and manifest way, the safety of people , proceed to the eviction of the attendees.”

In the early hours of Sunday, five mossos were injured while working at an access control to prevent mass attendance at the party. A truck headed for the rave rammed the patrol car and the officers. The Mossos managed to arrest the driver and a companion of the truck but other people who were going in cars to the party confronted the agents and one of those arrested, handcuffed, managed to flee. Despite the seriousness of the events, there was no police action and the party continued.

“As the internal statement warns, the party should be evicted as soon as there was a danger to people. We have five officers wounded. What happens that the Interior considers that the Mossos are not people?

“The amount of media and agents invested to simply see how these dozens of people are dancing is inconceivable, putting agents at risk on top of that. I would like to know if this party had taken place in Sant Cugat or La Cerdanya, if the Interior would order the eviction or not. The message we are giving is that Catalonia is the ideal place to celebrate raves because nothing happens here ”, she laments.

Toni Castejón of the Autonomous Police Union warns that a police action in raves “especially if there are people who have gone too far” is complicated and “more so considering that they only face an administrative infraction.” “The problem is that the Ivars rave is being, from the first moment, very violent. It has become a security problem and you have to act in the same way that you intervene in demonstrations ”, he concludes.

What affects the most is what happens closer. To not miss anything, subscribe. subscribe

The non-action of the Mossos has not only annoyed the unions of the agents. The SICME, the union formation that represents the Mossos commanders, has published several tweets urging the Interior to “act with the necessary speed and firmness.” The SICME warns: “Catalonia cannot become a paradise for these illegal activities that endanger our forests and alter the coexistence of citizens, so it is necessary to send a clear message to the organizers of these festivities that they are not here everything is permitted”.

The mayor of Ivars de Noguera, Josep Magrí, has assured EL PAÍS that this Wednesday “only between 80 and 100 people remain” and that he expects the party to end soon. “It is not the first time that we have found a rave in the municipality but we have never seen something so violent,” warns the mayor. Magrí knows that the call has been “at a European level” and that it should first be held in Àger (Lleida). “Since it had rained, the roads were very impassable and they went to plan b, which was our municipality next to the Santa Anna reservoir. We now know that the trucks have destroyed roads and fruit trees. Both city councils and Mossos do not have the resources to avoid these festivities, which are only punishable by an administrative sanction for the organizers. Maybe it is a fine of 1,000 euros and they have collected 15,000. It is a round business and the rest of us pay the consequences ”, he denounces.

You can follow EL PAÍS Catalunya at Facebook and Twitteror sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter