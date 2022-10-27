Albert Einstein and Blas Cabrera walk through the streets of Madrid, in 1923. EFE/jgb

The remains of the physicist Blas Cabrera (Arrecife, 1878 – Mexico City, 1945) rest since last October 15 in the cemetery of La Laguna, 77 years after his death in exile. His memory, however, continues to cause a dispute between his grandchildren and the professor who has guarded the documentation since the eighties. The parties assure that they pursue the same goal: to bequeath the documentation for the use of the scientific community before the property rights of the work expire in 2025. “It’s time for him to turn himself in,” says one of the scientist’s granddaughters. “The whole process, full of falsehoods, is a sign of great ingratitude,” says Francisco González de Posada, who has owned the work for almost 40 years. The agreement, to date, has been, however, impossible.

The call father of spanish physics He died of Parkinson’s aggravated by the two consecutive exiles he lived through: the first, after the Civil War. At this time, Cabrera was an international eminence in the field of magnetism, which led him to befriend personalities such as the physicists Albert Einstein, Marie Curie —for whom he acted as guide on his visits to Madrid in 1919 and 1923, respectively— , Niels Bohr or Erwin Schrödinger. The Spanish conflict forced him to end up in France, where he survived thanks to a position in it as secretary of the Institute of Weights and Measures. Later, he would go to Mexico fleeing Nazism and work at the National Autonomous University from 1941. On May 10 of that year, the Franco dictatorship ordered that he and six other scientists be stripped of their medals awarded by the Royal Academy of Exact, Physical and Natural Sciences. In 2018, the Government rehabilitated them. And on October 15, after years of efforts by the City Council of La Laguna, his remains were repatriated and buried in the San Luis cemetery in the city of Tenerife.

In his last years, according to his grandson Luis Blas Cabrera in an open letter sent to EL PAÍS, “making a last vital effort, he wrote a text that, to this day, remains as an unpublished manuscript and is hidden from the scientific and educational community. : history of physics”. His grandchildren also claim a treatise on relativity written about that time, a precision balance and other scientific instruments, his personal library (which was deposited at the University of Zaragoza) as well as his letters and personal correspondence and that of his wife. —María Sánchez Real—, with the colleagues and friends of her time.

Blas Cabrera had three children: Blas (a doctor who became secretary to Juan Negrín during the Second Republic); the architect Luis and Nicholas. The first and third followed the scientist into exile. Nicolás, furthermore, not only followed in his father’s footsteps, but like his son Blas, he became a distinguished figure in physics —the first at the University of Virginia and at the Autonomous University of Madrid; and the second, born in exile in Paris, in Stanford, California.

Delivery of documentation

In the mid-1980s, Nicolás Cabrera, shortly before he died in 1989, ceded his father’s scientific belongings to the doctor and professor of Applied Physics at the Polytechnic University of Madrid and president of the Friends of Scientific Culture Cultural Association, Francisco González of Posada (80 years old). This scientist had spent several years in the “task of recovering the memory of the most important Spanish scientists of the first third of the 20th century, what has come to be called the silver age of spanish culture, as explained to EL PAÍS. “At that time, absolutely no one showed the slightest interest in his work.”

González de Posada displayed a great disseminating activity, in which Carmen, a daughter of Nicolás Cabrera, collaborated. At no time, he asserts, did his grandchildren organize “any exhibition, conference, or congress.” Nor, he emphasizes, were they interested “in the handwritten notes of their grandfather”, nor did they want to promote or collaborate in the commemorative acts to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the death of Blas Cabrera in 1995. The following year, at the request of González de Posada, the Cabildo de Lanzarote created the Blas Cabrera Scientific-Cultural Center”, where the exhibition was placed permanently. The Cabildo closed the sample in 2004. The professor remained as custodian of most of the funds.

Albert Einstein, with King Alfonso XIII on his right and the physicist Blas Cabrera, second on his left, on March 4, 1923, in Madrid. Getty Images

“Shortly before he died,” the granddaughter Cristina Cabrera confirms to EL PAÍS in a telephone conversation from Madrid, “my father gave the funds to González de Posada on a temporary loan so that he could preserve and disseminate them.” “At that time nobody wanted to play that role, and he has done an excellent job. Now is the time to deliver the documents as soon as possible so that they can be consulted by the scientific community”, he asserts. At the beginning of the year, according to the conciliation document presented on October 21 before Arrecife, the grandchildren sent three burofaxes to González de Posada “without him having given, up to today, any evidence in favor of fulfilling his obligation. ”. In the minutes, the family gives the professor three weeks to deliver the documentation. Sources close to the grandchildren have provided this newspaper with letters of support formed by the Minister of Economy, Knowledge and Employment, Elena Máñez; the mayor of La Laguna, Yeray Gutiérrez; or the rector of the University of La Laguna, Rosa María Aguilar Chinea. “The ball is in Mr. González de Posada’s court,” says Cristina Cabrera.

Cabrera assures that his position is aligned, although it is more conciliatory, with that of his cousin Luis Blas Cabrera, who lives in Tenerife. “We all want the documents to remain in the hands of the scientific community. What happens is that the Canarian branch of the family does not have faith that it will be carried out in a diplomatic way, so it has taken a path that we did not want to take, “he says. “The thing is very simple, Don Francisco,” Luis Blas Cabrera asserts in his open letter: “Either you are willing to return the legacy, or you are not. Silence is not an option and can only be interpreted as a negative. Despite the pressure, González de Posada rejects an imminent return. “It does not seem prudent that, after 34 years, a rash action causes them to be lost,” he says in an article published this week. “They have asked me to give them those things”, he sentenced to this newspaper, “but I don’t have to, unless they could show that they could be the heirs, which is not the case”.

