The worst thing was not the draw against an opponent like Georgia, which was also due to what it meant at qualifying level, but the negative impression that Spain left for a long time and gradually corrected after the break. The National Team cannot be thrown into a graceless domain in which the players step on each other and deny their partner spaces. Nor should she run backwards, always exposed to the threat of the opposite transition. The terrible first half was presided over by a sterile ball filling, the inadequate closeness of Fabián and Ferrán and the null gap that Pedro Porro and Jordi Alba had when acting with natural leg ends. Only 12% of the time was played on the Georgia third of the field. The decisions of Luis Enrique, hell-bent on constantly testing his players as it seems, they cause an alarming absence of automatisms. The National Team needs to find companies that flow in a more natural way and that can only be achieved with coexistence in the field as usual between Busquets, Pedri (the best) and Jordi Alba. Spain cannot continue in practice.

The landscape changed from the left sector. The entrance of Dani Olmo released Jordi Alba, connected better with Pedri and caused Georgia to suffocate. The Leipzig player shared scenarios on the inside and brought the side closer to his comfort zone on an offensive level. Alba received in the first part at the height of the central circle and in the second she did it in much more advanced positions. Spain attacked better and recovered better by extension without letting Sagnol’s team run. Busquets and Pedri locked up Georgia, the centrals were extremely vigilant and the match turned to a siege in which at least Spain handled itself at a faster pace. Thiago’s game changes and the best positioning between the lines of Olmo, Ferran and Oyarzabal later stretched the game of a National Team that lives in darkness in this start of qualifying for the World Cup. It is no longer a time for tests but rather for bets, whatever they may be.

Worked up

Pedri opens to the left, Bryan appears inside and Jordi Alba can project himself down the lane. Luis Enrique’s stage plan makes sense, but it still lacks harmony.