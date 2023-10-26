Friday, October 27, 2023, 01:20



If something was abundantly clear two years ago at the concert of the twenty-seventh edition of La Mar de Músicas with which La Cabra Mecánica returned after more than a decade of hiatus to celebrate the 25th anniversary of its unforgettable debut, ‘When the guts’, is that mold, ash and rust have passed by the portal of the band led by the brilliant Miguel Ángel Hernando ‘Lichis’.

And the fact is that, in the fervor of the (unexpected) reunion and the excitement to recover sensations that seemed lost, one savors even more the luck of shouting, dancing and vibrating with songs as enormous as ‘Happiness’, ‘The world no longer needs another love song’, ‘Fable of the Wolfman and the Panther Woman’, ‘The Shopping List’ or ‘Like Penelope at the AVE Station’, would be a candidate for definitive piece within the artistic career of a group that continues to write a new and beautiful chapter in its history.