The passing of the year for many comes full of excitement, new opportunities and luck. That is what some of those who participate in the Child's Raffle of this 2024. They say that hope is the last thing to be lost, so on January 6 it is recovered for all those who were disappointed in the previous Christmas Lottery draw.

There are those who play both draws with their preferred numbers, others, however, let themselves go and do not choose any specific number, but if you are one of the first you can locate your tenth of the Children's Lottery on the LA TRUTH website. You will never know the moment when your favorite number will bring you the luck to overcome the January slope.

0 becomes the most awarded of the refunds



Although fortune you never know where or when it may arrive, there are some figures that have a good track record of awarding prizes in this Three Kings' Day draw. This is the case of number 0 in the refunds, which has 22 draws with the winner being the last number of the first prize. A figure that is almost double the second most awarded.

In the silver position is number 7, who managed to be chosen by chance 14 times. And very close to it, the 9 continues, another of the lucky ones that were the completion of the first prize of this Children's Lottery. Although numbers 4 and 5 are also very close, with 12 being the reinstatement of January 6. And if you want check the tenth of the Child's Draw you can do it in THE TRUTH, maybe luck has knocked on your door.

The endings that have fallen the least



There is no number that has no chance of being awarded, in fact, they all have the same chance. But despite this mathematical rule, chance does its thing to distribute luck only to a few. For this reason, there are some numbers that are at the tail end of the Children's Draw.

Among those poor people who rarely stand out is the 3 with the least number of times awarded as reimbursement, only seven times in the entire history of this Three Kings Day. He follows with eight times, number 8. And he finishes number 1 with nine draws finishing off the first prize.