This year has been very special for fans of stranger things, since the penultimate season of the series premiered months ago, which has the longest episodes in the entire franchise. And although the creators of the project had already predicted what would happen in the end, but it seems that they changed their plans at the last minute.

since always the brothers Duffer They have commented that they want to close the franchise with the fifth season, which will not be as long compared to what we saw months ago. And in recent interviews, it is mentioned that some details may change, since they are not yet 100% convinced to end the narrative like this.

This was recently commented by the brothers regarding the end of the series at a festival:

We re-read the document (the script, after the season four finale) and we were like, That’s great, that’s great. That could be so much better. That could be so much better. Even the ending is a bit different (now). Many of the big ideas are the same, but the things that happen inside are very different.

The comment raised regarding season 5 is also taken up, and everything it represents for Netflix usually:

We have an outline for season 5. We pitched it to Netflix and they really responded well. It is the end of the story. I saw executives crying who I had never seen cry before and it was amazing. It’s not just to do with the story, just the fact that it’s like, oh my gosh, this has defined so much of our lives. It’s just that these Netflix people have been with us from the beginning, from seven years ago to now. It’s hard to imagine the journey coming to an end.

Remember that stranger things Is available in Netflix.

Editor’s note: After so long it’s a bit nostalgic to see how this great series is coming to an end. But that’s better than having filler episodes that don’t contribute anything to the plot. We’ll see what happens in 2024.